Bariatric Surgery: Should Obese People Having Co-Morbidities Go For It? Surgeons Explain

Obesity is a complex medical condition that cannot be simply explained in terms of calorie intake. In some circumstances, it can become a vicious cycle that is difficult to break and when it combines with other co-morbidities like diabetes, it can become a serious problem. Although diet and exercise are usually the first recommendations for weight loss, for some it might be difficult to work. For some people, bariatric surgery can be an option to get rid of dangerous fat. Weight loss surgery is a group of surgical procedures that aim to modify or bring changes to your digestive system.

As per WHO, the Body mass index (BMI) is a simple index of weight for height that is commonly used to classify overweight and obesity in adults. People that are usually recommended this surgery are those who might have a BMI over 40, even if their diabetes is well controlled through the use of medications or they might be having a BMI between 35 and 39.9 and diabetes that is not well controlled with medications.

What are the benefits of the surgery?

According to Dr Muthuraju K. R (MBBS, MS - General Surgery) at Pristyn Care explains that bariatric surgery can be recommended to a person if other weight loss methods have failed and obesity poses a greater risk to the patient's health.

He informed: "Bariatric surgery works by modifying the digestive system, mainly the stomach and sometimes the small intestine to regulate the consumption of calories one intake. The bariatric procedure helps prevent comorbidities, including diabetes and fatty liver disease. The amount of weight a person loses depends on the person's situation."

Explaining how the procedure is conducted, the expert informed that while there are multiple types of surgeries, most bariatric surgeries today are performed laparoscopically.

He said: "A laparoscope is a small, tubular instrument which has a camera attached. It is inserted through a small incision in the abdomen. The tiny camera on the tip allows the surgeon to see and operate without making large incisions. Laparoscopic surgery can make recovery faster and shorter. There are other types of surgeries as well. One must consult the surgeon to understand which type of weight-loss surgery is best."

Further explaining the criteria for recommending a person to opt for the surgery, Dr Muthuraju explained that a surgeon might consider many factors, including BMI, lifestyle, eating habits, health issues, past health conditions, any surgeries done in the past and risks involved with the procedure.

The expert said that bariatric surgery is not a quick fix, but it requires mental preparation beforehand and sustained lifestyle changes to be successful in weight loss. He said: "Healthy eating after surgery means eating a protein-rich diet and limiting carbs, processed foods, sweets, and sugary drinks. It's almost like pushing a reset button."

Bariatric surgery and co-morbidities

The surgical procedures typically make the stomach smaller which further limits the food intake. The surgery is known to reduce a person's appetite and improve how their body metabolizes fat and uses insulin. Hence, it has been proven effective in cases where there are co-morbidities.

According to Dr Sanjay Verma (Director - Minimal Access, Bariatric, GI surgery and GI Onco- surgery) at Fortis Escorts (Okhla, New Delhi), bariatric surgery decreases the capacity of the stomach and limits food intake for the patient and this over course of time leads to weight loss.

He said: "Bariatric surgery also improves medical comorbidities. A large chunk of patients on medication for diabetes are rendered free of pills. Weight loss improves posture, and lipid profile and relieves obstructive sleep apnea."

He explained that obesity which was once limited to urban settings has now made its way into rural areas which according to him is an alarming situation.

He said: "Initially it was prevalent mostly in urban societies, however, now obesity is rampant even in rural areas and across the socio-economic divide. Obesity gives rise to many diseases including hypertension, diabetes, osteoarthritis, obstructive sleep apnea, gastroesophageal reflux, etc. It is also implicated in causing several cancers."

