A chiselled body amplifies your X factor. Six-pack abs or washboard abs is basically a flat tummy, and a woman with six-pack abs look beautiful. Many Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Bani J, etc work hard to get washboard abs. And there are more than one exercises which help to get six-pack abs or washboard abs. Let us have a look at the exercises to get washboard abs or six-pack abs.

Crunches

The crunch exercise aims at working the mid-section of your abdominal area. It is the perfect exercise for strengthening the core.

Steps to do:

Step 1: Lie down on your back and keep your feet flat on the ground.

Step 2: Place your hands on either side of your head to support its weight.

Step 3: Now slowly, lift your upper body up by crunching your abdomen and exhale.

Step 4: Then inhale and go down.

Step 5: Repeat this for 2 to 3 sets.

Plank

The plank exercise reduces the bulging out of the stomach, strengthens the core muscles, works on the abs, shoulders, back, hip muscles, arms, etc.

Steps to do:

Step1: Kneel down and place your palms in front of you.

Step 2: Bend down, extend your legs from behind and place your forearms flat on the ground.

Step 3: Hold this position for 10 to 20 seconds.

Step 4: Repeat this exercise three times.

Sit-ups

To get six-pack abs sit-ups is another important exercise for women. This exercise works effectively on the abdominal muscles.

Steps to do:

Step 1: Lie down on your back, keep your feet flat on the ground and flex your knees together at an angle of 90 degrees.

Step 2: Cross your hands on the head.

Step 3: Lift your head and shoulders slowly, keep the abdomen engaged.

Step 4: Stay in this position for a second and go back.

Step 5: Repeat this for 2-3 sets.

Hanging Ab Curl

This exercise works on the transverse abs muscles, lower abdomen muscles and inner abs.

Steps to do:

Step 1: On the pull-up bar hold your grip and let your legs dangle.

Step 2: Bend your knees, and pull your legs up towards your chest.

Step 3: Inhale and exhale simultaneously.

Step 4: Lower your legs slowly and bring them back.

Step 5: Do this 2 sets of 10 reps.

Lying Leg Raise

This exercise helps to develop your abdominal muscles.

Steps to do:

Step 1: Lie on your back with your palms facing down.

Step 2: Lift your legs slowly at an angle of 90 degrees and keep them straight for a few seconds.

Step 3: Then lower your legs back down slowly.

Step 4: Practise 2 to 3 sets.