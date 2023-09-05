Banana On Empty Stomach: What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Banana First Thing In The Morning?

Banana On Empty Stomach: What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Banana First Thing In The Morning?

Are you someone who loves to start their day with a slice of banana? This article is for you. Read on to find out what may happen inside your boy when you consume a banana first thing in the morning.

Bananas are a versatile and nutritious fruit that can be enjoyed in many different ways. They are a good source of vitamins C and B6, potassium, and magnesium, and can be used as a natural sweetener in smoothies, pancakes, and other dishes. But did you know consuming it on an empty stomach can invite tons of health hazards including a spike in blood sugar? In this article, we will explore the various things that may happen when you start your day with a slice of banana.

Should You Eat Bananas in Empty Stomach?

Well, let's understand what may happen inside the body when you consume a banana, first thing in the morning:

Bad For Your Heart

Yes, you read that right! Eating bananas on an empty stomach can wreak havoc inside your heart. How? The balance between magnesium and calcium in the blood can be upset by bananas' high magnesium concentration. This imbalance can harm heart health.

TRENDING NOW

Blood Sugar Spike

Bananas are packed with sugar, which is why eating them on an empty stomach can cause a sudden spike in blood sugar levels. This can lead to fatigue, headaches, and other problems. This is the reason why diabetics are always asked to not start their day with a slice of banana.

Can Cause Stomach Upset

Another primary reason behind not starting your day with bananas is the way it interrupts the functions of your stomach. Bananas contain pectin, a type of fiber that can bind to stomach acid and slow down digestion. This can make you feel bloated and uncomfortable.

Decreased Iron Absorption

If you are suffering from iron deficiency, avoid consuming bananas on an empty stomach. Why so? It is because, bananas are packed with potassium, which can interfere with the absorption of iron. This is especially important for people who are iron deficient.

You may like to read

Causes Acidity

Eating bananas on an empty stomach might make your body more acidic because bananas are acidic. It will first offer you a quick surge in energy but later leave you feeling worn out and tired.

Weight Gain

For those who want to gain weight, it is absolutely fine to start the day with a slice of banana. But, for those who are on their weight loss journey, it is important to note that eating bananas on an empty stomach is never the right choice. Bananas are high in calories, so eating them on an empty stomach can contribute to weight gain.

Affects Your Body's Metabolism

Consuming bananas on an empty stomach can also affect your body's metabolism rate and negatively affect the complete digestive system. Therefore, one should not take a banana in the morning empty stomach.

Bananas shouldn't often be consumed on an empty stomach. If you decide to eat a banana in the morning, Dr Tashvika advised TheHealthSite.com that one should eat bananas after consuming other foods that can aid in slowing down digestion, such as nuts or seeds.

RECOMMENDED STORIES