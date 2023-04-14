Banana Chips To Basanti Pulao: 4 Healthy Recipes From Regional India

Get Your Baisakhi Bash On A Culinary Tour Of India's Festive Flavours!

Ready for a culinary adventure? Baisakhi, the vibrant festival of harvest and new beginnings, is just around the corner. So it is time to tantalize your taste buds with lip-smacking regional delicacies from India. Whether you are a foodie or just looking to add some desi tadka to your meals, Voltas Beko has got you covered with these traditional recipes from different states of India. So get ready to indulge in an explosion of flavours, aromas and textures that will transport you to the heart of India's cultural diversity. So tie your aprons, grab your spice jars and let's take a mouth-watering journey through the land of Baisakhi!

Banana Chips - Crispy and Delicious South Indian Delicacy

Ingredients:

2-3 ripe bananas

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Optional toppings: salt, chilli powder, cinnamon, or sugar

Steps:

Slice the peeled bananas about 1/8 inch thick. Dip the banana slices into a bowl of lemon juice. Lay the banana slices on a microwave-safe plate lined with parchment paper. Microwave the banana slices on high for 1-2 minutes. Check the banana slices and flip them over. Microwave for an additional 1-2 minutes or until they are golden brown and crispy. If desired, sprinkle the chips with salt, chilli powder, cinnamon, or sugar while still warm. Allow the banana chips to cool completely before storing them in an airtight container.

Kadhi Pakora - North India's favourite dish

Ingredients:

For Kadhi:

1 cup gram flour (besan)

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

Salt to taste

1/2 cup yoghurt

2 cups water

1 tbsp oil

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

1/2 tsp mustard seeds

1-2 dried red chillies

10-12 curry leaves

1 onion, chopped

1-inch ginger, grated

2-3 garlic cloves, grated

1/4 tsp asafoetida (hing)

For Pakora:

1 cup gram flour (besan)

1/4 tsp red chilli powder

Salt to taste

Water as required

Oil for deep frying

Steps:

Mix gram flour, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, salt, yoghurt, and water in a large bowl. Whisk it well to make a smooth mixture. Microwave the mixture on high for 8-10 minutes, stirring in between, till it thickens and the rawness of gram flour disappears. Mix gram flour, red chilli powder, salt, and water in a separate microwave-safe bowl to make a thick batter for pakoras. Microwave the batter on high for 3-4 minutes till it thickens. Heat oil in a pan for frying. Once hot, drop small spoonfuls of the pakora batter into the oil and fry till golden brown. In a microwave-safe pan, heat oil and add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, dried red chillies, and curry leaves. Cook for a few seconds till they start to crackle. Add onions, ginger, garlic, and asafoetida. Cook for 2-3 minutes till the onions turn translucent. Add the kadhi mixture to the pan and cook for 5-6 minutes till it starts to boil. Add the fried pakoras to the kadhi and cook for another 1-2 minutes. Serve hot with steamed rice.

Basanti Pulao A Bengal delicacy to complement your Kadhi Pakora

Ingredients:

2 cups Basmati rice

1 tablespoon ghee

1 bay leaf

2-3 green cardamom pods

1 cinnamon stick

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

3 cups water

A pinch of saffron strands

1 tablespoon milk

Steps:

Heat the ghee on high for 30 seconds. Add the bay leaf, green cardamom pods, cinnamon sticks, and cumin seeds microwave on high for 1 minute, stirring once or twice. Drain the soaked rice into the spice mixture in the dish. Add water and salt to the dish and stir gently. Cover the dish with the lid and microwave on high for 12-15 minutes or until the rice is cooked and the water has been absorbed. In the meantime, soak the saffron strands in warm milk. Once the rice is cooked, remove the dish for 5 minutes. Add the saffron-infused milk. Mix well.

Rice Pudding The sweet Bihu tradition

Ingredients:

1/2 cup white rice (short-grain)

4 cups milk

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch of salt

Steps:

Combine the rice, milk, sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and salt in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high for 5 minutes. Stir the mixture and microwave on high for another 5 minutes. Repeat stirring and microwaving in 5-minute intervals. Depending on your microwave's power, this should take 15-20 minutes. Transfer the pudding to a storage container with a tight-fitting lid. Let the pudding cool in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours before serving.