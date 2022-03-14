Balance, Breathe and Focus: Kareena Kapoor Khan Kills Yoga Routine With Tree Pose or Vasisthasana, Know All About This Move

Bollywood actors have motivated a lot of us to hit the gym or the yoga studios. In the list of actresses who have been helping their fans get back to shape with a proper workout routine and diet is Kareena Kapoor Khan. Bebo, as called by the fans, is not only famous for her acting skills, but also her workout routine. Recently, her trainer Anshuka Parwani took to Instagram to share a picture of the diva doing a difficult yoga asana.

In the post, the mother-of-two can be seen practicing a variation of Yoga's Side Plank Pose, also called Tree Pose or Vasisthasana. Bebo nailed the challenging asana during the workout session and left her fans awestruck.

In the post, her trainer wrote: "Balance, breath, concentration, and focus - keep these words in mind and you can never go wrong with your Yoga asanas. Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan) killing it with the Side Plank - Tree Pose variation #Vasisthasana. The one is really challenging, but not impossible to achieve with the right direction and practise. It helps to strengthen your core, the arms and also improves your sense of balance and coordination. The key is to practise, and watch the magic."

Tree Pose or Vasisthasana: Know All About This Difficult Move

Tree Pose or Vasisthasana is a side plank variation that helps in strengthening the arms and wrist muscles. According to the ancient books of Yoga, Vasisthasana is named after Vasistha, one of the oldest Vedic sages who is said to have helped King Ram, an incarnation of Vishnu, gain clarity through his clouded vision.

Benefits of this asana

Some of the benefits of this asana include: learning to balance the arms, strengthening the wrist, arms, belly, and legs. So, what are you waiting for? go, grab your yoga mat and start practicing yoga to get into a fitter and healthy lifestyle.

