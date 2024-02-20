Ayurvedic Diet For High Cholesterol: 6 Morning Drinks To Bring Down Cholesterol Level

Are you dealing with high levels of cholesterol in your body? Try to make these 6 Ayurvedic drinks a part of your diet to keep the condition under control.

High cholesterol is a condition characterized by the presence of excessive amounts of bad (LDL) cholesterol in the blood. This is a fatty waxy substance that the body needs to make new cells and produce hormones. However, there is a side effect that comes along with this essential substance - too much of it can turn harmful to the body, especially to the heart. High cholesterol levels are known as the major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, making it crucial to understand its causes and how to manage it effectively through dietary interventions.

In this article, we take a close look at the top 6 Ayurvedic drinks that can help lower high levels of cholesterol in the blood, and keep the heart happy and healthy.

Ayurvedic Home Remedies To Lower Cholesterol Naturally

What is the cure for high cholesterol? Apart from medicines, Ayurveda can also help deal with this condition effectively. Primordial Indian healing science, Ayurveda, offers an array of natural solutions to manage cholesterol levels. An effective way to integrate Ayurvedic wisdom into your day-to-day life is by initiating your day with certain beverages that are known to help lower cholesterol levels.

Golden Milk with Turmeric

Turmeric aka haldi, is known for its robust antioxidant properties, which are great for managing and reducing cholesterol levels. Turmeric milk is a widely preferred Ayurvedic concoction that marries the virtue of this golden spice with the calming effects of milk.

Empty Stomach Amla Shots

Gooseberry, or Amla in Hindi, brimming with Vitamin C and antioxidants, is beneficial in decreasing bad cholesterol levels, thus enhancing heart health. Enjoying its juice as a first thing in the morning can be beneficial.

Cinnamon Tea Every Morning

Cinnamon, is yet another Ayurvedic gem famed for its cholesterol-cutting properties. Brewing yourself a cup of cinnamon tea to start your day can help keep cholesterol in check.

Triphala Soaked Water On Empty Stomach

Triphala, an age-old Ayurvedic mix of three fruits - gooseberry, haritaki, and bibhitaki. Immerse Triphala powder in water overnight and consume it first thing in the morning to orchestrate a drop in cholesterol levels.

Lemon Ginger Tea

A piping hot cup of lemon ginger tea not only kickstarts your metabolism but also assists in lowering cholesterol levels. The dynamic duo of ginger and lemon makes a formidable team to ensure heart health.

Fenugreek Water Every Morning

Fenugreek seeds, also known as methi dana in India, are praised for their cholesterol-combatting properties. Infuse fenugreek seeds in water overnight and gulp down the water in the morning; it can be beneficial in controlling cholesterol levels.

The above-mentioned 6 types of Ayurvedic drinks are all natural remedies for controlling high cholesterol levels. Nonetheless, it's vital to seek a medical expert's advice before instilling any notable amendments to your diet or lifestyle.