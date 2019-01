There are certain dos and don’ts before, during and after the workout. Similarly, one has to keep a track of what to eat and avoid pre and post workout as well. So, if you are sipping on soft drink which is loaded with fructose to help yourself cool down then you are doing it all wrong. Researchers from the University at Buffalo in New York assessed the impact of intake of soft drinks on kidney health during and after physical exertion. The findings of the research suggested that the intake of soft drinks during and following exercise in the heat does not rehydrate the body. Thus, sipping soft drinks as a rehydration beverage during exercise in the heat may not be ideal as consuming a high-fructose soft drink may put you at the risk of acute kidney injury (AKI) and can cause dehydration as well.

We list out what to avoid eating post workout:

1: Salty and processed foods

Eating salty snacks like potato chips and so on, post workout can lower the level of potassium in your body. Potassium is of greater importance to help you recover than that salt. Potassium is vital for the cell functioning of your body. Moreover, it is more essential electrolyte than sodium. Since your body loses electrolytes while exercising, the last thing you need is to reduce more potassium with a salty chip intake.

2: Doughnuts and pastries

Yes, you need to eat carbs to replace the muscle fuel (glycogen) lost after working-out intensively, but not artery clogging ones like these nutrient deprived and mega-fat carriers food items. Eating them is a strict no-no. See to it that you avoid it.

3: Fried foods

Health experts recommend to avoid the intake of fried foods after the workout as the high-fat content in it can slow down your digestion process and leave you feeling sluggish rather than enjoying my post-workout high. Hence, exercise is a stress buster and you should eat foods which are dense in nutrients and can help you to stay fit and fine.

4: Candies

Candy doesn’t have nutrients that give your body the sustained energy you need in order to recover and still get through your day. So, bid adieu to that sugary candy which is filled with refined sugar.

5: Raw vegetables

Carrots, celery bell peppers, and broccoli are a powerhouse of nutrition but eating them post workout may not help you. These minimal calorie foods just aren’t enough to help you restore energy and maintain a healthy metabolic rate.

6: Spicy foods

You may like eating spicy foods. But, eating them right after your workout is not advisable. Spicy foods are difficult to digest. Hence, you will want to have things which are easy to digest.

7: High fibre foods

You should see to it that you do not opt for high fibre foods like wholewheat pasta, wholegrain bread, salads with flax seeds and kale, which can result in bloating and cramping.

8: Alcohol

Do you tend to booze post workout then stop it right away? Drinking after exercising can lead to dehydration and make you feel sick. It also reduces protein synthesis, and you may also pack on empty calories.