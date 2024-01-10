Avoid Consuming Bottled Water: Unveiling Compelling Health Reasons To Ditch It

Support your health and also the environment.

There are numerous health hazards linked to bottled water, be an aware consumer because it may take a heavy toll on your health.

Many in India rely on bottled water for their daily hydration needs, assuming it to be a convenient and safe choice. However, the rising concerns over water contamination urge us to scrutinize the quality of the water we consume. While some have turned to water purifiers, a significant number still opt for bottled water. Furthermore, according to recent research published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, it is unveiled that bottled water contains a cornucopia of nanoplastics that can cause some serious health problems. In this article, you will learn about the compelling reasons to reconsider your dependence on bottled water in favor of advanced water purifiers.

Contains Hidden Toxins

Bottled water, often perceived as a safe option, harbors hidden toxins that can outweigh its benefits. The plastic bottles used, especially smaller ones made of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), leach harmful chemicals and hormone disruptors into the water. Larger bottles, on the other hand, may contain bisphenol A (BPA), a hazardous hormonal disruptor associated with severe health issues like breast cancer, prostate cancer, diabetes, and reproductive disorders.

Unknown Source Of Water

Questioning the claimed source of bottled water is crucial. Suppliers may not adhere to recommended cleanliness standards, and the water's origin might be misrepresented. Bottled water, contrary to popular belief, may not be safer or healthier than tap water. In reality, many brands source their water from tap water, sometimes in unhygienic conditions, posing a risk of water-borne diseases.

Breeding Ground For Bacteria

Despite the perception of purity, bottled water can be a breeding ground for bacteria, arsenic, and synthetic products beyond permissible limits. Consumers unknowingly expose themselves to potential health hazards, emphasizing the need for a closer examination of the water they choose to drink.

Cost Is Substantially Higher

While bottled water may seem like a convenient choice, its cost is substantially higher than one might realize. The production of plastic bottles, in which water is stored, contributes to the elevated price.

Environmental Hazard

By taking even a single bottled water, you are promoting pollution. Water bottles take a huge energy and time to manufacture and it is all done to inflict harm on our environment. So by ditching bottled water bottles, you will not only support your health but also the environment.

