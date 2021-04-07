Age is just a number and many famous faces have proved it over and over again. This time it is Swamiji Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Setting a major fitness goal for all his followers, the 64-year-old spiritual guru on Wednesday gave a sneak peek into his workout routine. Taking to Twitter, he shared a video in which he can be seen working out in the gym. Haven’t checked the video yet? See it here: Also Read - World Health Day 2021: Taking Care Of Your Mental Well-Being Amid The COVID-19 Resurgence

In the video, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar can be seen entering the gym and starting off his workout regime with a quick walk on the treadmill. He then went on to twister and later on he does some arms and back workouts. Let’s know the benefits of some of the workouts that we just saw the spiritual leader doing.

Benefits Of Walking On A Treadmill

One of the best ways to start your workout routine is to walk or run on a treadmill. It is an excellent source of exercise that is more helpful than usual walking or running. Walking or running on a treadmill is the best warmup exercise.

Undeniable Benefits of The Bench Press

Sri Sri Ravishankar can also be seen doing a bench press. Here are some of the benefits of this workout. It helps in strengthening your triceps, builds the strength of your upper body, etc. In one sentence — Bench presses are an excellent workout that can help you tone the muscles of your upper body, including the pectorals, arms, and shoulders.

Benefits of the Dumbbell Bench Press

Another great exercise for your upper body is the dumbbell bench press. This is an extremely effective movement for increasing upper body strength and muscle mass for both aesthetics and performance. This workout directly hits your shoulders, triceps, forearms, lats, pecs, traps, rhomboids, etc.

Benefits Of Twister

Worried about your belly fat or side fat? Try twister. This equipment is great for ab strength, muscle tone, and balance. Twister directly it’s your abs muscles and helps to tone it.

Motivated enough? Grab your workout clothes and hit the gym. If you want to work out from home then send us your queries in the comments section below and we can help you build your strength and lose weight effectively from home as well. Stay fit, stay strong.