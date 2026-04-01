At 56, Ajay Devgn defies age: The simple routine behind his youthful strength revealed

Ajay Devgn's workout regimen include simple yet effective routine that include proper diet and healthy lifestyle. Is this the reason behind his youthful strength? Check out...

Ajay Devgn's fitness at 56: While the fitness industry heavily dwelt on extreme diets and rigorous workout plans, Ajay Devgn is an example who leads a healthy, balanced and really sustainable lifestyle. The Singham actor has always been fit and muscular admired for his character of an action hero. However, according to reports, the star has sustained his fitness levels over the years by putting emphasis on self-control, temperance and the forming of good habits for the long run rather than making fast changes.

The 56-year-old actor who will turn another year older on April 2 reportedly revolves around building strength and stamina rather than following the typical route of a perfectly sculpted body. Several media outlets have disclosed that instead of instant physical transformations and chiselled bodies Ajay Devgn prefers a functional and healthy physique that contributes to overall well-being.

Simple diet

Reports indicate that Ajay Devgn's diet plays a significant part in his fitness regimen. It is said that the actor is more inclined to clean, home-made dishes compared to processed or high-calorie foods. On a day-to-day basis his diet consists of a mix of lean proteins, carbohydrates and other nutrients through food items like dal, rice, vegetables, chicken or fish. While it is said that the star of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam likes to have mutton or chhole bhature from time to time experts stress that the key to health is balancing such foods with moderation.

Regular physical activity

It is not that Ajay Devgn follows some high risk and extreme training for his workout sessions but as per the reports, its all about regularity and working more on strength, stamina and endurance for him. The World Health Organization (WHO) state that consistent regular exercises even at an average rate can guarantee one thing which is total health maintenance. Overexertion of the body causes a variety of injuries especially as you grow older.

Lifestyle habits

Beyond diet and exercise, lifestyle choices also have a major role to play in achieving certain level of fitness. According to reports, the actor steers clear of all things unhealthy, follows a disciplined regimen and has simple home-cooked, low-oil and low-salt food that's far from being junked up or processed.

For example, these habits align with the recommendations from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that emphasize balanced nutrition and consistent daily routine which is essential to prevent lifestyle-related conditions.

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Ajay Devgn's workout regimen does not include methods that are so extreme or high-risk. Rather, it seems that he sticks to a workout routine that mainly aims at building strength, stamina and endurance. Apart from that, various fitness professionals have pointed out fitness guidelines that states that the most crucial thing to keep one's overall health in good condition is to be regularly physically active. It can furthermore be inferred that adequate rest and recovery after workouts not only help in the prevention of injuries but also facilitate long-term fitness, especially as one ages.

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