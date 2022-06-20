Arthritis of The Neck: 5 Best Yoga Asanas For Cervical Spondylosis

Here are the 5 best yoga asanas that you can try to include in your daily routine to manage neck arthritis or cervical spondylosis.

Cervical spondylosis or cervical osteoarthritis also known as arthritis of the neck is a physical condition that is usually caused by the wear and tear of bones and cartilage in the neck (cervical vertebra) region. The sudden degeneration of the bones and cartilage which is caused by the wear and tear often leads to chronic neck pain that can majorly disrupt a person's day-to-day life. In today's article, we will look into some of the yoga asanas that one can try to keep neck arthritis under control.

Symptoms of Cervical Spondylosis

Cervical spondylosis can turn fatal if left untreated. Proper and timely medical intervention is needed to keep the neck pain under control. However, to do that one needs to know the symptoms of cervical spondylosis. Here are what you should look out for:

Chronic pain in the neck Sudden pain in arms and shoulders Persistent headaches A grinding feeling when you move your neck. Unexplained weakness in the arms and legs Numbness in the shoulders, arms, or hands region. Stiffness in the neck. Not able to maintain body's balance

5 Best Yoga Asanas For Cervical Spondylosis

Neck arthritis can lead to headaches and even injury. Practicing yoga is an excellent way to get rid of the pain and discomfort that the condition can cause. So, if you are also suffering from cervical spondylosis, here are the 5 best yoga asanas that you can try to include in your daily routine to manage the condition:

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

Marjariasana (Cat Pose)

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Matsyasana (Fish Pose)