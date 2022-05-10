Arjun Kapoor Shares Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss Transformation Pictures, Says 'It Was Very Tough'

Arjun Kapoor Shares Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss Transformation Pictures, Says 'It Was Very Tough'

In the latest photo, the actor can be seen flaunting his perfect abs and well-chiselled body in a mirror selfie. Take a look at the post HERE.

Bolly wood actor Arjun Kapoor has been struggling with obesity since childhood, however, during his 15-month on the road to fitness, the actor has revealed that he is proud of his fitness journey. Taking to social media, the 36-year-old actor gave a glimpse of his drastic body transformation (15-months approximately).

In a recent Instagram post, the actor shared two pictures with a before and after weight loss transformation. In the latest photo, the actor can be seen flaunting his perfect abs and well-chiselled body in a mirror selfie.

Arjun Kapoor's Drastic Weight Loss Post - Check It Out HERE

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared two pictures and captioned the post - "15 months of being a work in progress. Felt cute and definitely won't delete it later because I'm immensely proud of this journey. Feb 2021 to May 2022 - it's been a tough one and I'm only glad that I could stay on track."

TRENDING NOW

He further added, "Must admit that it was very tough to stay on course, it still is, but I'm loving the state of mind that I'm in for these past 15 months. I hope it stays the same. My #MondayMotivation is now me and not others on the gram loving themselves. It's been a while since I have felt this way!! This is me this is who I am (chest hair included)." Take a look at the post HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

This is not the first time when the actor gave a glimpse of his fitness routine. Check out these posts:

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

(With inputs from agencies)

RECOMMENDED STORIES