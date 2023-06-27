Are You Planning to Lose Weight? Here's How You Can Make Keto Atta at Home

For all of your keto baking needs, this handmade keto flour combination is ideal! You can use it to make halwa, bread, puris, pizza dough, keto roti, and more!

Are you effectively following a ketogenic diet to lose additional weight? If you are an Indian, it could be difficult for you to say goodbye to your beloved foods like roti and paratha. When it comes to breakfast or a quick dinner nibble, we adore rotis and parathas. But don't worry! We want to let you know about some amazing news! Keto atta is the perfect solution that enables you to indulge in your preferred Indian cuisine while maintaining your low-carb lifestyle, so say hello to your new best friend. No more giving up your favourite foods or sacrificing flavour. Let's learn how to make keto atta at home and enjoy all its benefits.

How To Make Ketto Atta At Home?

Let's see how to prepare keto atta at home using keto-friendly components to enjoy advantages like weight loss and diabetic management.

Ingredients Required

1 Cup almonds

1/2 Cup pumpkin seeds

1/4 Cup flaxseeds

1/4 Cup chia seeds

1/4 Cup psyllium husk powder

Pinch of salt (optional)

Recipe To Follow

Now follow this recipe to make the healthiest ketogenic atta at home:

Almonds, pumpkin seeds, linseed, and chia seeds should all be combined and processed into a fine powder in a blender or food processor. Don't over-process the mixture because doing so can release oils and make the mixture into a paste. Place the ground mixture in a mixing dish and season with salt (if desired) and psyllium husk powder. Mix thoroughly. Use your hands to knead the mixture while you gradually add warm water. Warm water should be added gradually, starting with 1/4 cup and then as needed. The dough shouldn't be very dry or sticky, but it should easily come together. When the dough is properly shaped, wrap it in a moist cloth and set it aside to rest for 15 to 20 minutes. Psyllium husk powder can absorb moisture and bond the dough throughout this resting period. After the dough has rested, split it into smaller pieces and roll each into a ball. A ball of dough can be placed on a clean surface that has been dusted with almond flour or in between two pieces of parchment paper. Roll out the dough into a thin, roti- or chapati-like circle using a rolling pin. Make keto rotis to go with stir-fried vegetables, keto-friendly curries, or as a wrap for different fillings.

Embrace keto atta in place of wheat flour, and enjoy the advantages it offers for your health and well-being.

