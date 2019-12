New moms can usually get back to exercises after six weeks of giving birth, however, this time frame varies from person to person. © Shutterstock

Researchers from the School of Physiotherapy at the University of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, say that a physical therapy exercise and health education programme is effective in improving postnatal well-being and reducing the risk for postnatal depression. Physical Therapy, the scientific journal of the American Physical Therapy Association, published this study. According to them, postnatal depression is a major health issue affecting up to 13 per cent of all new mothers throughout the world. Most cases begin in the first 3 months of the postnatal period.

Researchers say that previous studies have shown that general exercise improves mood states in younger and older women, improves well-being, and leads to a reduction in depressive symptoms in mothers diagnosed with PND. However, unlike this study, the earlier ones did not evaluate the benefits of group physical therapy exercise approaches to improve psychological health outcomes of women postnatally.

BENEFITS OF EXERCISE FOR NEW MOMS

For all you new moms out there, you are amazing. Not only have you experienced the miracle of life, but you’re ready to hustle and kickstart living a healthy lifestyle to promote overall health and well-being.

While we all know the benefits that exercise brings to our minds and bodies, as a new mom, it is important to check with your primary healthcare physician to get the green light on heading back to the gym.

Some of the benefits of postnatal exercise include the following:

Tones the whole body

Restores your energy and boosts overall well-being

Helps you maintain a healthy weight

Improves cardiovascular function and builds a stronger heart

Tones and strengthens abdominal muscles

Uplifts your mood

Reduces stress and may even help prevent postpartum depression

If you’re ready to get back into the game, take precaution and start slow. Moms who have been regular with their exercise routine while pregnant may have an easier time, however, it is very important to listen to your body.

BEST POSTNATAL EXERCISES FOR NEW MOMS

Gentle workouts are great to help you get back into your fitness routine. Maybe even make it a family event!

Walking

Walking is one of the most beneficial exercises you can do for your health and best of all, it can be done anywhere. It not only gets your heart rate up and boosts a stronger heart, but it will also help you enhance your endurance and work your way back to a regular exercise routine.

Swimming

Gentle on your joints and a great full-body workout, swimming is low impact and excellent for boosting overall strength. Engaging in gentle swimming exercises can really help to achieve muscle tone and also help you lose any excess weight.

Yoga

Yoga is a relaxing yet effective workout to stretch and strengthen your muscles. The benefits of yoga postpartum include loosening stiff muscles, reduces stress, combats fatigue and works to strengthen the abdominal and pelvic region. Take your time when it comes to performing these poses. Make sure to have an expert guide you through your practice to maintain correct posture and prevent any injuries.

Cycling

Another great low impact workout, cycling will get your heart rate up and keep you in the mood during your workout. Start slowly and don’t worry about picking up the pace too quickly as this will gradually happen over time.

Gentle Ab Workouts

Your core strength is important to support your body as you carry out your daily activities and it helps you prepare for future pregnancies. Start with easy pelvic lifts and deep breathing exercises to set the pace. Planking exercises are great to tone the muscle and promote strength in the abdominal and surrounding regions.

TAKE CARE

It is essential that you get your doctor’s approval before heading out to your workout space. New moms can usually get back to exercises after six weeks of giving birth. However, this time frame varies from person to person. Don’t push yourself too hard, as you have to give yourself a break. We bet you love the body that carried your baby. And being healthy and safe is the number one priority for you and your family.

Text sourced from zliving.com