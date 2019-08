Obesity is a global problem and there are many health problems associated with it. It can put you at risk of heart diseases, diabetes, joint pain and even some cancers. It is essential for you to follow a weight loss regime if you want to avoid this condition and its associated health risks. Regular exercise and a balanced healthy diet can help you beat obesity. Sometimes, hormonal disorders may also cause obesity. In this case, you need to consult a doctor.

Many factors can contribute to obesity. Unhealthy obsession with food is one of the main reasons of this condition. According to a recent study, obese people derive more satisfaction from food than others. According to researchers, obesity is a major public-health problem. The causes behind this condition are varied, but food consumption decisions play an important role. Taste perceptions cause overeating. So, if people with obesity have different taste perceptions than non-obese people, it could lead to better understanding of obesity and possibly designing new approaches to prevent obesity, say researchers. The Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics published this study.

OBESE PEOPLE HAVE GREATER TASTE PERCEPTION: EXPERTS

During the study, it was seen that obese participants exhibited greater initial taste perceptions than non-obese participants. This perception declined more gradually than participants who were not obese. Researchers say that this quantification of satisfaction from food may explain why some people eat more than others. As individuals consume more of a particular food item, they experience diminishing marginal taste perception. This means their level of perceived taste from additional consumption of the same food item may decline.

Researchers tried to determine if marginal taste perceptions differ among participants of normal-weight, overweight and obese people. They also tried to find out whether the knowledge of nutritional information affects marginal taste perception. For the purpose, they conducted a non-clinical, randomised controlled trial of 290 adults (161 with normal BMI, 78 considered overweight, and 51 considered obese) to measure instantaneous taste perceptions.

Eighty per cent of the participants were female and between the ages of 18 to 75 years. Participants were given one piece of chocolate at a time and asked to rate them in a controlled environment. They were allowed to eat as much as they wanted without feeling uncomfortable. They consumed between two and 51 pieces. Half of the study participants received nutritional information about the chocolate before the chocolate tasting began.

TASTE PERCEPTION NOT AFFECTED BY NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

Researchers saw that there was a consistent association between taste from food and BMI. They arrived at this conclusion by directly observing instantaneous taste changes over a period of time. They did not base their observations on just at the beginning and end of a period of consumption. It was seen that ratings generally went down after each piece of chocolate was consumed.

Participants with obesity had higher levels of initial taste perception, rated subsequent pieces higher than their counterparts without obesity, and their ratings declined at a more gradual rate compared to participants with normal weight and those with obesity. People who were hungry had greater taste perception and women’s taste perceptions declined faster than men. The nutritional information provided before consumption did not affect taste perception.

This study shows that if you like food, it might make you overeat regardless of nutritional benefits. This is definitely bad for weight loss.

WALK FOR EASY WEIGHT LOSS

While walking is primarily a cardio exercise, many of us resort to walking it for weight loss as well. But hold your horses for a minute and think – is the way you walk really helping you lose anything except energy?

We often attribute pain and injuries to the fact that we haven’t walked in a long time. So, it’ll obviously hurt a little. But be cautious because the real reason may be that you are not striding the right way. Here are a few tips to take into account:

Take smaller steps

Subconsciously we start taking big steps which is almost like lunging ahead so that we can cover more distance but this is a bad idea because it causes a lot of strain on your feet and shins. Instead, take smaller steps – you can quicken your pace though. You can also keep a moderate pace and walk for half an hour to 60 minutes. Did you know walking a 100 steps after dinner also has many benefits for your health?

Increase the distance

The more you walk, the more you stand a chance of a better workout. Increase your distance every day by half a kilometre – small enough to be easy. For those who have just begun walking, this will help build your leg muscles.

Stretch for weight loss



Before you commence your walk, remember to stretch amply in order to loosen up those muscles – and not just your legs but your entire body. This helps avoid the sore pain the next day. Do your stretches after your walk. Here are some stretching exercises that will help improve your flexibility.

Watch your pace

How quick is quick, you might be wondering. To begin with, don’t stroll. Walk fast enough so that you can still talk but your breathing is harder than usual. Increase your pace as the week passes because you are stronger now.

Focus on limb movements

Don’t walk like a robot – let your shoulders move naturally and swing your arms in a natural motion; don’t try to keep them tight by your side. Keep your elbows close to your body. Don’t look down when you walk – keep your chin parallel to the ground.