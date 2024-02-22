Apple Cider Vinegar Side Effects: 7 Dangerous Things That Can Happen When You Drink ACV On Empty Stomach

Apple Cider Vinegar Side Effects: 7 Dangerous Things That Can Happen When You Drink ACV On Empty Stomach

Apple Cider Vinegar On Empty Stomach Side Effects: Here is what happens inside your body when you start your day with a glass of ACV water.

Apple Cider Vinegar, aka ACV, has become quite famous nowadays due to its supposed health benefits. But it's not all sunshine and rainbows - chugging down ACV on an empty stomach might lead to many complicated and serious health problems. So, before you plan to make ACV a part of your daily diet regimen, let's talk about its potential pitfalls.

What is apple cider vinegar made of? It's simply vinegar, with its unique twist being developed from squashed apples. When the apple's natural sugars meet yeast and bacteria, they ferment to create alcohol, which then turns into acetic acid, the powerhouse of vinegar. Thanks to its varied health benefits, ACV has earned itself dedicated followers who use it as a preferable natural remedy. Why is it called the mother of all cures? ACV is more than just an ingredient. It's a utility multi-tasker that comes with a legacy of being used for cooking, cleaning, and as a health booster. Its rich nutritional profile includes vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, forming its base for promoting good health. This kind of vinegar stands out with its distinct tangy taste and the cloudy look that comes from fermented apples.

Health Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar

What are the health benefits of drinking ACV? This drink comes packed with several health benefits, including, assisting in lowering body weight, melting the stubborn belly fat, and reducing the overall body mass index. Also, when you take ACV before your meals, it makes you feel full and hence can cut down your calorie intake. However, nothing comes without side effects, and the same goes for ACV.

TRENDING NOW

Now that you know the many health benefits of having this drink, let's take a quick look at the disadvantages that it can cause when you drink it on an empty stomach.

Apple Cider Vinegar On Empty Stomach Side Effects

Planning to start your day with a glass of apple cider vinegar on an empty stomach? Make sure to know about these health disadvantages that it can cause.

Damage Tooth Enamel

Pure ACV, loaded with high levels of acid, can wear down your tooth enamel. The result? Tooth sensitivity, risk of cavities, and other dental nightmares. Remember, moderation is key - always water down your ACV and rinse your mouth thoroughly afterward.

You may like to read

Create Trouble For The Gut

Taking ACV might mess up your stomach's pH balance, triggering unpleasant experiences like indigestion, bloating, and nausea. If you have a sensitive tummy or any digestive disorder, the impact might be even more unpleasant.

Cause Spike In Blood Sugar Levels

While it's generally believed ACV could help stabilize blood sugar, having it on an empty stomach may result in volatile blood sugar levels. This could be risky, especially for diabetics and people susceptible to hypoglycemia.

Damage Your Esophagus

The super high acid content of ACV can inflame your esophagus, causing a significant amount of discomfort. Regularly downing undiluted ACV on an empty stomach might even increase the odds of acid reflux or esophagitis.

Conflict with Medications

ACV might hamper the effectiveness of certain medicines or instigate unfavorable reactions. Empty stomach consumption of ACV might even worsen such antagonist interactions, posing risks to people on prescribed medications.

Heightens Your Risk of Osteoporosis

Excessive ACV intake could lead to lower bone density, heightening the risk of osteoporosis. Consuming it on an empty stomach might disrupt your body's ability to absorb necessary minerals like calcium, causing trouble for your bone health in the long run.

Cna Cause Kidney Damage

There's some buzz around that the high acid content in ACV could strain your kidneys over time, perhaps even damaging them. This risk can heighten when ACV is consumed on an empty stomach, especially for people with pre-existing kidney disorders.

Apple Cider Vinegar: Is It Good To Consume It On Empty Stomach?

While moderate and careful consumption of Apple Cider Vinegar could offer several health benefits, drinking it on an empty stomach has the potential to harm your health severely. How much of ACV is too much? As per experts, an adult is recommended to consume only 1-2 tablespoons in a day. More than this can lead to the above-mentioned health complications.

Disclaimer: Always remember to consult with your doctor before you include ACV in your diet, especially if you already have health issues. And don't forget - always dilute ACV, keep track of how your body reacts, and stop at once if you notice any adverse effects.