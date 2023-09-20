Apple Cider Vinegar On Empty Stomach: What Happens to Your Body When You Start Your Day With ACV

Apple cider vinegar can invite a plethora of side effects if not consumed the right way, and most importantly at the right time. Read on to know what happensto your bopdy when you have it on an empty stomach.

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is a popular home remedy that is said to have a variety of health benefits. It is made from fermented apples. Some people believe that starting your day with a warm glass of water mixed with ACV can help in effective and fast weight, improve digestion, and control blood sugar spikes. However, there is so much more that comes to your body when you drink ACV on an empty stomach. In this article, we explore the ways in which the body gets affected after you consume ACV on an empty stomach in the morning.

Apple Cider Vinegar On Empty Stomach: What You Need To Know

What happens to your body when you drink ACV on an empty stomach? When you drink ACV on an empty stomach, it enters your stomach and mixes with the gastric juices. This drink contains acetic acid, which can help kill harmful bacteria by bringing down the pH of your stomach. The production of stomach acid may be increased with the use of ACV, which helps enhance digestion.

Additionally, ACV might facilitate a slower pace of carbohydrate digestion, which may result in lower blood sugar levels after meals. However, more research is needed to confirm these effects in humans.

There are a few good things that your body may notice when you drink ACV on an empty stomach, and also it can have some potential side effects. Scroll down to learn more about them.

Health Benefits of Drinking Apple Cider Vinegar On Empty Stomach

Let's know the goodness that apple cider vinegar (ACV) can have on your health when consumed first thing in the morning:

Weight loss

ACV is a great drink for those who are trying to lose weight. Some studies have shown that ACV may help with weight loss by reducing appetite and increasing metabolism. Therefore, when you consume it first thing in the morning, you end up helping your body increase its metabolism rate to support a smoother digestion process.

Great Detox Drink

Yes, you read that right! Drinking ACV water on an empty stomach can help the body flush out toxins from the system effectively. However, one should also check the risks that come with it when consumed first thing in the morning.

Digestion

As discussed above, drinking apple cider vinegar on an empty stomach can help release the toxins from the body, and improve metabolism rate. These two health benefits can also support the body's digestive system. As per studies, ACV helps in improving the digestive system by increasing the production of stomach acid and killing harmful bacteria.

Blood Sugar Control

After meals, blood sugar levels may be lower since ACV may aid in slowing down the breakdown of carbohydrates. To verify these effects in people, more study is necessary.

Side Effects of Drinking Apple Cider Vinegar On Empty Stomach

Here is a list of all the potential side effects that one can suffer when starting the day with a glass of apple cider vinegar:

Erosive Esophagitis

Since ACV is acidic, consuming it on an empty stomach may cause the lining of the oesophagus to become irritated. This can result in erosive esophagitis, which can cause chest pain and swallowing issues.

Tooth Erosion

Tooth enamel can potentially be damaged by ACV. To protect your teeth from ACV, it is crucial to dilute it with water and rinse your mouth with water after consuming it. How to fix this? Dilute the ACV with water before consuming it. Also, make sure to not continue having it forever.

Drug interactions

ACV and some drugs, including insulin and blood thinners, may interact. If you take any drugs, it's crucial to consult your doctor before consuming ACV.

What Is The Right Way To Drink Apple Cider Vinegar?

The right way to add apple cider vinegar to your morning diet is to have it in a diluted form. Which means you must mix it with water (preferably warm water). A good starting point is to mix 1-2 tablespoons of ACV with 8 ounces of water. You can drink this mixture once or twice a day.

Note: Stop drinking ACV if you notice any negative effects, such as upset stomach or heartburn.

Disclaimer: If you have any medical concerns or are taking any drugs, it's crucial to consult your doctor before consuming ACV.

