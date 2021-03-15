Who doesn’t know the goodness of one of the most important friends for all those who are trying to lose weight — Apple cider vinegar. It is also known as ACV and is preferred as one of the essential tonics for getting rid of those extra kilos. Apple cider vinegar is made from crushed apples which are then fermented — creating a host of bacteria. Drinking apple cider vinegar daily can help you flush out the toxins out of the body and increase your metabolism. This drink not only helps you to get your metabolism rate going, but it is also an excellent drink to lose unwanted belly fat. Yes, drinking a recommended proportion of apple cider vinegar daily — 1 to 2tbsp of apple cider vinegar mixed with warm water on an empty stomach every morning can help you shed kilos faster. Given the enormous number of health benefits that apple cider vinegar carries, have you ever thought of trying different recipes with this magic drink? Don’t worry, today we are back with some amazing recipes that you can try with ACV to spice up your weight loss journey. Without any further adieu let’s get directly into the recipes. Also Read - Morning or night: What is the right time to drink apple cider vinegar to lose belly fat?

5 Amazingly Delicious Recipes With Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar or ACV is a magical drink that can help you lose unwanted body fat effectively. Here are some recipes we want you to try today. Also Read - Fitness matters: Increase your step counts when you are indoors

Issues with digestion? Try using ACV in your salads. Here’s how

For all those who are facing issues with your digestive system, here is a trick to incorporate apple cider vinegar in your diet — use it as a salad dressing. Check out the recipe: Also Read - Apple cider vinegar for knee pain: Try it to believe it

Ingredients to make apple cider vinegar salad dressing

1. Apple cider vinegar

2. One teaspoon maple syrup or raw organic honey

3. One medium-size garlic clove, finely grated

4. One tbsp of dijon mustard sauce

5. Pink Himalayan salt — to taste

6. Freshly ground black pepper

7. Some extra virgin olive oil

How to make it:

Take a bowl, mix all the ingredients together (except the olive oil) and whisk it well. Now sprinkle some olive oil into the end product and continue whisking until the dressing is emulsified. Voila, your homemade apple cider vinegar salad dressing is ready.

Salad is extremely good for weight loss — it has green leafy raw vegetables and also topping it up with this ACV dressing can spice up your dish.

Want to curb your cravings for fast food? Try this ACV morning shot to kickstart your day

The weight loss journey is incomplete when your cravings are not at the right place. But, wait we have a solution, for all those who are trying to lose weight but are not able to do so due to their cravings — try this morning shot.

Ingredients to make apple cider vinegar morning shot

1. Apple cider vinegar

2. Ginger juice – use fresh juice

3. Maple syrup or raw organic honey

How to make it:

Take a mason jar — add all the ingredients mentioned above and shake it well. Pour a 1.5-2 oz shot and enjoy your magical weight loss ACV shot. Try this drink the first thing in the morning to get the best results.

Suffering from lack of energy? Try adding it to your customized weight loss tea. Here’s the recipe

Be it Monday or Friday, we all know how tiring weekdays can be. Here is a solution — try customized green tea infused with apple cider vinegar. And green tea — you’ll know how good it is for all those who are trying to lose weight. The concoction is the right thing to try today.

Ingredients to make apple cider vinegar infused weight loss tea

1. Apple cider vinegar

2. Green tea leaves

3. Cinnamon powder — freshly grounded

4. Organic honey or maple syrup

How to make it:

Take a pan and boil some water. Turn off the heat when the water starts boiling — add some green tea leaves and allow it to brew nicely. Strain the tea and add ACV, cinnamon powder, and honey or maple syrup to taste.

ACV detox shot with weight loss properties

Apart from all the above recipes, if you are looking for a way to go weight loss recipe plus something that can help you detox — try apple cider vinegar and wheatgrass shot. Here is the recipe:

Ingredients required for the weight loss cum detox shot

1. Apple cider vinegar

2. One tbsp of wheatgrass powder

3. Warm water

How to make it:

Take a glass (you can use a shot glass also), add apple cider vinegar, one tbsp of wheatgrass powder, add some lukewarm water to this and mix everything well. Voila, your customized weight loss cum detox shot is here. Have it as the first thing in the morning.

Easy ACV recipe for the beginners

Apple cider vinegar can be also consumed as a morning drink. Here is a simple yet one of the most common recipes of ACV that is best for all beginners.

Ingredients required

1. Apple cider vinegar

2. Warm water

How to make it:

Take a glass and add lukewarm water to it. Now add two tbsp of apple cider vinegar to this and mix it well. Have it as your morning drink and soon you will notice a change in your body’s metabolism rate. The drink is superb for weight loss.