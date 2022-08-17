Anxiety And Stress: 7 Breathing Techniques To Beat The Problems

Anxiety And Stress: 7 Breathing Techniques To Beat The Problems

Apart from counselling, and other treatment options, try these 7 breathing techniques when you are suffering from constant stress and anxiety.

Are you suffering from continuous stress and anxiety? Worry not, we have the solution for you. Anxiety attacks don't come with any prior notice, when you are depressed or thinking about something that is bothering your inner peace, an anxiety attack is what hits you. Anxiety can bring along heavy breathing, increase the heart rate, lead to extreme sweating and also cause restlessness. Some of the causes associated with anxiety and stress can be a problematic lifestyle, traumatic events, a family history of anxiety attacks and many more. Many of us face it without even realising what it is. However, the symptoms of this condition can turn fatal if not managed on time. In this article, we will share 7 breathing techniques that can help you fight stress and anxiety.

7 Breathing Techniques To Beat Anxiety

Apart from counselling, and other treatment options, try these 7 breathing techniques when you are suffering from constant stress and anxiety.

Exhale

Usually, what people do is inhale first and then exhale. However, in this technique, you will be asked to exhale first. Try exhaling as much as you can and breathe out slowly. Repeat this for 5-10 minutes for the best results.

Breathe Using Your Stomach

The second breathing technique includes a lot of work for your stomach. First, you need to lie down and place one hand on your stomach. Place the other hand on your chest. Then inhale deeply through your nose, and you will feel your stomach rise. Breathe out through your mouth. When exhaling, try to contract your stomach muscles to force the air out.

Focus On How You Are Breathing

As you inhale slowly and deeply using your nose, you will feel your upper torso and tummy growing larger. When you exhale, you will observe your tummy rise and fall. Now, this technique includes a lot of your imagination power. Try to imagine that you are in a peaceful place when you are inhaling, and when exhaling try to throw away all the negative vibes. Stay focused during the entire time. Do this 5-7 times.

Use Your Lungs

This technique includes a lot of work by your lungs. First, lie down and breathe for 5-6 seconds using your nose. Do not fill your lungs with all the air. Now, exhale for the next 5-6 seconds. Then slowly and gently release the air and continue doing this exercise for the next 10 minutes.

You may like to read

Breathe Like A Pro

In this technique, all you need to do is stretch your arms and fingers as you sit cross-legged. Now, bring your hands to your knees, and inhale deeply through your nostrils. Now, slowly exhale using your mouth and make a sound 'ha'. As you exhale, widen your mouth as much as you can and stick your tongue as much as you can to your chin. When exhaling, try to focus on your nose. Repeat this exercise about 5-6 times.

Anulom-Vilom - Inhale Through One Nostril and Exhale Through Another

This is the oldest yoga asana that can help you beat anxiety and stress and calm down your inner soul. Close the right nostril with your right thumb and take a deep breath through the left. Now, close this one and release the air from the other one. Try doing this breathing technique 10 times and see how peaceful you feel.