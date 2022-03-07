Anupam Kher Shares Drastic Body Transformation Photo On His 67th Birthday, Gives Fans Major Fitness Goals

Age is just a number and Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has proved it again. On his 87th birthday today, the actor took to Instagram to share his extreme body transformation picture, where he also mentioned that he has always believed in reinventing himself. Anupam Kher shared two pictures where he could be seen dressed in briefs, and the fans are left awestruck as he looks fit even at this age. The photos highlight his fitness transition and shows-off his muscular and toned body.

Sharing the pictures of his chiselled body, the actor wrote: "Happy birthday to me! Today as I start my 67th year, I am motivated and excited to present a new vision I have for myself! These pics are an example of the slow progress I have made in the last couple of years. 37 years ago you met a young actor who debuted in the most unconventional way and played a 65 year old man. Throughout my career I have tried to explore every single avenue as a performer. But there is one dream that I always had inside me, but never did anything to make it a reality. The dream was to take my fitness seriously and look and feel like the best version of myself. I have started walking the path of my fitness journey and as with everything else that I do, I want to share this journey with you. I will share my good days and bad days, and hopefully a year later, we will celebrate a new me, together. Wish me luck! This is 2022...."

Anupam Kher Fitness Secrets

This is not the first time when the actor gave his fans a sneak-peek into his fitness routine. Earlier, the actor took to Instagram to post two monochromatic pictures of his ripped physique. he shared pictures of his back. Anupam Kher also asked his fans to follow a good fitness routine to stay fit and active. He captioned the image: "It is hard to beat a person who never gives up!!". he further wrote: "Sahi jar aha hu na?" (Am I going right?) he also added the hashtags, "#Determination #SurvivalInstinct #Training #Descipline @thegurukher."

Talking about his fitness secrets, the actors had revealed in one of the interviews that he had lost a whopping 16 kg of weight in less than two years. He had also said that Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Anil Kapoor were his inspiration to get into a fitness routine.

