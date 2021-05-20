Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are one of the fittest couples in the entertainment industry. They have been sharing their workout videos to motivate fans to stay active and sane during the pandemic. What are you doing to beat the blues during the lockdown? Ankita is going back to the basics. A quick short hill run in the rain helped her beat all kinds of blues, the 29-year-old said and shared a picture of herself enjoying the run with the details of her workout, including the time taken and distance covered, on Instagram. According to the screenshot of the achievements, she covered more than 5 kilometres in 30 minutes and burned 264 calories. Also Read - Parks Do Not Increase Spread Of COVID-19: Drexel University Researchers

Ankita has revealed that small runs are what’s keeping her ‘sane’ during these times. Milind Soman seems to agree with her, as he reacted to her post with three red heart emojis.

Ankita doesn’t skip her exercise even during menstruation

The fitness enthusiast says that she is often asked by her fans whether she exercises during menstruation. Replying to this question, she said ,“I do, I always have, since puberty came along.” However, she keeps the intensity low as far as she is comfortable. “I have run full marathons on my periods too but trying to be extra careful these days. Keeping it to a light 7/8 kms a day,” she wrote on one of her Instagram posts.

According to her, light exercises actually help a lot with all the symptoms during menstruation. But cautions that her “light” can differ from your “light,” suggesting to others choose wisely while working out during the period. She advises fans to eat healthy home food, exercise light, sleep on time, stay away from crazy fancy diets to stay healthy and boost your immunity during this time.

Check out what husband and actor Milind Soman is doing to keep himself healthy and strong during the pandemic. From hanging on the branches to doing yoga inversions and six finger pullups, the 55-year-old actor doesn’t seem to age at all.

How to combat age-related weaknesses

As you grow older, every part of your body and mind, organs and systems, muscles, focus, concentration, stamina, digestion, are getting weaker, slowly at first, but then faster and faster, said Milind. “Its upto us to understand our mental and physical weaknesses and make lifestyle and attitude choices to ensure we do not suffer due to them.”

“Inactivity can encourage disease. It doesn’t mean that you spend hours in the gym. Be active. For a few minutes every day. Even 5 minutes to start with. Find an activity you enjoy that is simple, comfortable and can be done even at home,” the actor added.

The couple have been sharing videos and pictures from their daily lives during the pandemic. Earlier, they had shared pictures and videos of themselves flaunting the produce from their kitchen garden.

