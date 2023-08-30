Anjeer Water On Empty Stomach: 7 Amazing Benefits of Starting Your Day With Soaked Anjeer

Anjeer Water On Empty Stomach: 7 Amazing Benefits of Starting Your Day With Soaked Anjeer

Here are some amazing health benefits of starting your day with a glass of anjeer water, aka soaked figs water.

Are you on your weight loss journey, or trying to control your metabolism rate? You are at the right place. Today in this article, we will tell you one superfood that you can add to your daily morning diet and help your body enjoy some great health benefits. We are talking about anjeer, also known by the name figs. The health advantages of anjeer make it a food that is worth having in your regular diet even though it is not as widely consumed as almonds or raisins.

Anjeer, aka figs, is a member of the mulberry family. It is spherical in shape, has a chewy texture, and is peppered with crunchy seeds. Soak 1-2 anjeer in a cup of water at night and let them absorb and swell up the following day. Start your day with this water and soaked anjeer the next morning and enjoy the tones of health benefits that it can invite in your life. Almonds and walnuts are two more soaked nuts that go well with anjeer. Read on to know more about the many benefits of starting your day with a glass of soaked anjeer water and two soaked figs.

Benefits Of Having Anjeer Water In Morning

Do you know you should drink figs water in the morning? Here are 7 things why you must start your day with Anjeer water.

Promotes a Healthy Reproductive System

Anjeer comes packed with several essential minerals for the body to function well. Some of these are zinc, manganese, magnesium, and iron, which help to support reproductive health. Due to its high antioxidant and fibre content, this dried fruit protects against post-menopausal issues and hormonal abnormalities. Eating figs can help women with PMS symptoms by easing their symptoms.

Maintain Blood Sugar Levels

Your body's blood sugar levels are regulated by Anjeer's high potassium content. Numerous studies have shown that the chlorogenic acid in anjeer can help lower blood sugar levels. People with type II diabetes can better control their blood sugar by eating anjeer that has been soaked. Try including chopped anjeer in salads, smoothies, cornflakes, or oats to include this dry fruit in your diet.

Great For Fighting Constipation

Are you suffering from constipation? Try adding this one water to your morning diet. Anjeer has fibre that encourages regular bowel movements. Therefore, it is recommended to add this superfood (soaked in water overnight) to your diet when you are suffering from constipation.

Supports Skin Health

Adding Anjeer water (soaked overnight) to your diet can help in extracting/flushing out unnecessary toxins from the body. This helps and promotes skin health. It is a great superfood for skin issues.

Supports Weight Loss

Anjeer can also be added to your list of approved foods if you're on a diet to reduce weight. The body needs foods with a lot of fibre to lose weight, and anjeer gives your body a healthy dose of fibre. Be cautious to consume it in moderation as it includes calories and too much can have the opposite effect by causing you to gain weight.

Lowers Blood Pressure

The antioxidants in figs can help the body get rid of free radicals and reduce blood pressure. In turn, avoiding coronary artery obstruction can enhance heart health. Some studies suggest that figs can help lower triglyceride levels, which can greatly reduce heart-related issues.

Keeps The Heart Healthy

The antioxidants in figs can lower blood pressure while assisting in the body's elimination of free radicals. In turn, this can improve heart health by preventing coronary artery blockage.

