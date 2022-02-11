Anil Kapoor Workout Routine At 65 Leaves Netizens Awestruck: Muscle Flexes To Sprints On Beach, Check His Fitness Mantra

Anil Kapoor Workout Routine At 65 Leaves Netizens Awestruck

In his latest post, the actor shared pictures of him in Sri Lanka and netizens couldn't keep calm. The actor can be seen walking, playing snooker, and even flaunting his muscles.

Age is nothing but just a number, and once again Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor proved it with his recent post. Taking to Twitter, the 65-year-old actor shared a picture of his sculpted biceps which has left the netizens awestruck. It absolutely looks like he is ageing in a revere. There were three more pictures of him in the post - in one of the pictures, the actor can be seen strolling on the beach. In another shot, he can be seen playing snooker. Our favourite has to be the one in which he can be seen flexing his muscles as he poses for the camera.

Haven't checked the post yet? Take a look HERE:

Anil Kapoor's Workout Routine

This is not the first time when actor Anil Kapoor posted his workout photos on social media, the 'Virasaat' actor has been giving his fans fitness motivation for a long time. Check these:

Sprinting

The actor loves sprinting. And these posts are proofs. Take a look:

Running

The actor also loves to run. Running is the best workout which helps in sculpting the whole body. Take a look at Anil Kapoor's post on running.

Legs, Abs, And Glutes Workout

Anil Kapoor hits the gym at least three days a week and spends minimum two-three hours. His main focus is always cardio and he also mixes up his exercises to bring some excitement to the workout routine.

All you need is a wall and will power. Great for your legs, glutes and abs. #noequipmentworkout#tryitnow👊 pic.twitter.com/c1RIAs9p2b Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 26, 2020

Working Out In Open

On the rest of the days, he tries to work out in the open. Either a run on the track or some cardio on the grass. He loves working out in the open. Check his post.

Ultimate Workout Motivation You Are Looking For

We always look up to the Bollywood stars to help us feel motivated with our fitness goals. Check out some of the importance of working out regularly. Anil Kapoor's fitness mantra is also working out regularly. In one of his posts during the pandemic lockdown, he shared a photo of his post-workout muscle toning. Check it here:

Anil Kapoor's Diet

The actor is also very strict about his diet. He starts his day with a good, nutritious and healthy breakfast, followed by 6 smaller meals throughout the day. Eating smaller meals helps you to avoid overeating and also boosts the body's metabolism. Some of the essential foods in Anil Kapoor's diet are:

Good Source of Protein

He adds a lot of lean and whole protein sources to his diet. Some of these foods are: eggs, protein shake, chicken breast, fish, and lentils or dal.

Carb Is A Must

One of the other important food in his diet is carbs. He gets it from bananas, oats, broccoli, brown rice, etc.

Fats Are Important Too!

Anil Kapoor adds a lot of good fats to his diet. Some of these foods are: milkshakes, cereals, and nuts.

Apart from following a good workout and diet routine, the actor is also very particular about his sleep cycle. Anil Kapoor tries his best to maintain a seven-eight-hour sleep cycle. He doesn't indulge in smoking or drinking.

