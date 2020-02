For the first time Anil Kapoor and his son Harshvardhan Kapoor will be sharing a screen on a biopic on Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra. The biopic is set to go on floors by the end of 2020.

Harshvardhan Kapoor will play the titular role and his father Anil Kapoor will be seen as his on-screen father. Heeraz Marfatia will direct the film which is based on Bindra’s autobiography titled ‘A Shot at History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold and Beyond.’

On Sunday, the father and son duo took to their social media pages and officially announced the film, sharing a group photo with Abhinav and Heeraz. And the one that stood out in the picture was none other than Anil Kapoor, who is looking ageless in his sixties.

Fit at Sixty: Here’s the secret to Anil Kapoor’s youthful look

Fitness is a way of life for Anil Kapoor, who hits 63 this year. Speaking to PTI recently, Anil Kapoor said he feels ‘cranky’ if he doesn’t work out. He said he cannot function properly if he doesn’t exercise regularly.

The physical activities the actor swears by include yoga, running, sprinting, weights and planks.

Benefits of Anil Kapoor’s exercises

Besides keeping him fit, Anil Kapoor said exercise makes him positive and happy, as well as allow him to perform better at work. If you perform the workouts he swears by, you can stay as fit as he is. Here’s all you need to know about the benefits of the exercises that keep this ace actor in fine fettle.

Yoga

From increased strength to flexibility to heart health, yoga can offer immense benefits. This ancient practice has become increasingly popular among the Bollywood celebrities. The list of the popular actors who swear by yoga to stay fit, healthy and looking good is quite long.

Planks

When it comes to getting flatter abs and a stronger core, many celebs use plank exercises. Plank pose, also known as an isometric exercise, engages all major abdominal muscles, while also strengthening your shoulder, chest, neck, glute, quadriceps, and back muscles.

Running

Running is a form of aerobic exercise, and its benefits are numerous. It can improve your menatl health, strenghthen your lungs, prevent high blood pressure, boost your immune system, aid in weight loss, among others. Studies say running can even help alleviate symptoms of depression.

Sprinting

It is an excellent cardiovascular exercise that can help increase your stamina, burn more calories in a short time boost your metabolism.

Weight training

It is a great way to burn calories, gain muscle mass, and increase flexibility. The list of benefits also include improved posture, better sleep, gaining bone density, maintaining weight loss, boosting metabolism, lowering inflammation and staving off chronic disease.