Anil Kapoor posted a picture of himself on Instagram along with the cast of the upcoming film ‘Malang’. The actor can give any of the younger actors a run for their money. Anil is looking fresh and fit in the picture. The popular actor who was last seen in ‘Total Dhamaal’ and ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga,’ has become a topic of discussion all over. The picture is going viral on social media and everyone is praising Anil for how young he looks. He has been receiving comments like ‘the youngest actor,’ to ‘the new kid on block’ to ‘Anil Kapoor looks younger than his young self.’ The internet is going gaga over it and we surely can’t keep calm! Anil, you have managed to give us some much-needed fitspiration. The actor swears by his fitness routine and follows a well-balanced diet.

Here, we decode how the uber-cool actor stays in top shape.

Anil opts for running. The actor who is ageing like fine wine makes sure that he runs as much as possible. It is fun and one of the best exercises ever! According to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, 5-10 minutes at 6 miles/hour every day can help you improve your well-being and lower your chances of suffering from serious health ailments like high blood pressure, diabetes and many more. Another study published in the Clinics in Sports Medicine suggested that long distance running can be helpful for your heart and cut down the risk of cardiovascular disease. Everyone wants those toned legs and running can help you get them. It can help you tone your outer thighs, inner thighs, hamstrings, quads, glutes, and calves. While running, you tend to use all those muscles in your legs, buttocks, core, and arms.

Furthermore, you will be able to battle the bulge once you take it up. It helps you burn more calories, works on both small and large muscle groups, and lowers visceral fat (is body fat which is stored within the abdominal cavity and is around a number of important internal organs such as the liver, pancreas and intestines).Ta da, you will be able to get back in shape. It also helps you increase your bone mineral density. It can help eliminate your risk of osteoarthritis and can be beneficial for your joint health. Anil is a major source of inspiration for all of us! Get going now to stay fit like Anil!