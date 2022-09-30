Angry Run Or Intense Gym Workout May Triple Heart Attack Risk: Here’s What To Do

Dr Amit Pendharkar tells what to do to prevent heart attacks.

Being angry or upset doubles the risk of heart attack symptoms within an hour. Heavy physical exertion or 'overexertion' does the same. However, having both simultaneously almost triples the risk of a heart attack, according to research. Nowadays, many people, especially youngsters, attempt to "blow off steam" through vigorous exercises, but this can be dangerous. According to doctors, if you are angry or upset, you might want to simmer down before heading out for an intense gym or workout. The study published in the American Heart Association's journal Circulation ties heavy exertion during anger or mad tripling the risk of a heart attack within an hour. Dr Amit Pendharkar, Director, Cardiology - Unit 2 Aakash Healthcare, tells what to do to prevent such heart attacks.

Understanding The Triggers And The Mechanism

Despite the study's findings, researchers say that people face "external triggers" like anger and exertion every day without succumbing to a heart attack. Both rage and overexertion can raise blood pressure and heart rate. In the case of blood vessels already narrowed by plaque, such triggers could block blood flow, leading to a heart attack. While emotional stress and heavy physical exercise can trigger a heart attack, it is interesting to know that these are not the underlying causes.

What To Do To Prevent Such Heart Attacks?

A blood clot forms when plaque breaks off, leading to a heart attack. This makes it essential for people to know their heart attack risks and take steps to reduce them by quitting smoking, keeping physically active, and maintaining a healthy weight.

The risk is most significant between 6 pm and midnight, independent of other factors such as smoking, high blood pressure, or obesity. Therefore, health experts recommend not engaging in heavy physical activity in the evening after a stressful workday.

Morning is the best time for running or a gym workout as the mind is calm and the body is relaxed. At the same time, doctors advise modifying our emotional reactions and avoiding extreme anger.

Regular physical activity is advised for all, including those who "use exercise to relieve stress, " but not at times of intense stress or anger.