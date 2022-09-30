Dr Amit Pendharkar tells what to do to prevent heart attacks.

- Health A-Z
Being angry or upset doubles the risk of heart attack symptoms within an hour. Heavy physical exertion or 'overexertion' does the same. However, having both simultaneously almost triples the risk of a heart attack, according to research. Nowadays, many people, especially youngsters, attempt to "blow off steam" through vigorous exercises, but this can be dangerous. According to doctors, if you are angry or upset, you might want to simmer down before heading out for an intense gym or workout. The study published in the American Heart Association's journal Circulation ties heavy exertion during anger or mad tripling the risk of a heart attack within an hour. Dr Amit Pendharkar, Director, Cardiology - Unit 2 Aakash Healthcare, tells what to do to prevent such heart attacks.
Despite the study's findings, researchers say that people face "external triggers" like anger and exertion every day without succumbing to a heart attack. Both rage and overexertion can raise blood pressure and heart rate. In the case of blood vessels already narrowed by plaque, such triggers could block blood flow, leading to a heart attack. While emotional stress and heavy physical exercise can trigger a heart attack, it is interesting to know that these are not the underlying causes.
