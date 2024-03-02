Anant Ambani Weight Loss Journey: How Mukesh Ambani's Son Lost 108kgs In 18 Months

Anant Ambani Weight Loss Journey: How Mukesh Ambani's Son Lost Whooping 108kgs In 18 Months Organically

Anant Ambani's inspiring weight loss journey was completely organic. Before his wedding let's take a quick look at how Mukesh Ambani's youngest son lost a whooping 108kgs in 18 months.

Anant Ambani Weight Loss Journey: Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani is getting married to his childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar this week. The news is all over the internet with pictures of celebrities from the pre-wedding celebrations. However, Anant Ambani has always been on the news for his good works for animals, and for his massive weight loss journey. In 2023, the Ambani son became a idol for all the weight loss enthusiasts after lossing a whooping 108kgs in just 18 months, that too, organically.

Anant Ambani's Inspiring Weight Loss Journey

Anant Ambani, the youngest progeny of Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani, won admiration nationwide when he took the daring step to tackle his weight issues. Once tipping the scales at a whopping 208 kgs, Anant was staring at a future of significant health issues and hurdles. Not one to back down, Anant decided to take his health into his own hands and embarked on an intensive weight loss journey that resulted in an amazing transformation. Anant lost a whooping 108kgs in 18 months with just diet and an intense workout routine. In this article, we explore how Ambani's son lost weight and managed to stay fit until asthma-controlling steroids made him regain those lost pounds.

Anant Ambani Followed A Strict Weight Loss Diet

At the heart of Anant's weight loss journey lay a comprehensive plan that revolved around both diet modifications and rigorous workouts. A team of experts chalked out a healthy diet plan for him that stressed portion control, nutritious food, and regular meal timings. Additionally, he took up a designed fitness routine that muscled in a combination of cardio, strength training, and yoga. Talking about his strict diet routine, Anant's trainer said that a well-formulated and customized diet plan was made especially for him. This would also include a place for a crash diet. With a 1,200-1,5000 calorie intake every day, the customized diet plan prompted sustainable eating habits for Anant which contains essential weight loss vitals like portion control and consuming food items with less monounsaturated fats, carbohydrates, and more fibre."

Apart from a strict diet routine, Anant also followed a dedicated workout routine to shed weight. In an interview, it was revealed that Anant Ambani was also dedicated to a strict workout routine to lose weight. His daily exercise routine included yoga, strength training, flexibility exercises, and cardio. He would also work out daily for at least 5-6 hours, focusing mainly on building lean muscles, burning calories, and improving overall fitness. Another addition to his personalized workout routine was walking. He used to walk daily for about 21 km.

After a year and a half of relentless dedication, Anant lost a stunning 108 Kgs. This metamorphosis was not only physical but also echoed his profound emotional and mental growth. His achievement paved the path for others struggling with weight issues to take control of their health.

On his wedding day, we wish Anant Ambani and to-be-wife Radhika Merchant, a very happy and prosperous married life.