Anant Ambani Weight Gain Reason Revealed: Why Ambani Son Gained Back Weight After Losing 108kgs in 18 Months

Anant Ambani Weight Gain: The reasons behind Anant Ambani's weight gain have come to light following his recent uptick in size after an impressive loss of 108kgs over a year and a half.

Anant Ambani Weight Loss Journey: Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani is an inspiration to many. It's not about their family business, we are talking about how drastically he lost a whooping 108kgs in just 18 months, with proper diet and exercise routine. Anant Ambani's journey from obesity to becoming the epitome of fitness is a glorious testament to his perseverance and tenacity. As per his mother Nita Ambani, Anant was following a strict diet and workout routine daily for 18 months, which showed its results on his body and made him lose extra pounds.

Anant Ambani's Weight Loss and Gain: Behind 108kg Transformation

Anant Ambani, scion of one of India's most affluent families, became a global inspiration when he dropped a whopping 108kg over a year and a half. However, in his current wedding pictures and videos with his wife Radhika Merchant, it can be seen that Anant has regained a portion of the weight he shed. How did that happen? Many people assume that he started following an unhealthy lifestyle, which led him to gain back weight. But is that the truth? Let's examine the reasons behind this startling about-face after such an impressive physical change.

Anant Ambani's Inspirational Weight Loss Journey

Anant's journey to becoming lean was nothing less than extraordinary. His steadfast devotion to a balanced diet and persistent workout routine led him to lose a considerable chunk of weight, transforming his looks and boosting his health. His story served as a guiding light for countless individuals battling weight issues, motivating them to put their health first.

However, things changed when in 2023, pictures from his engagement went viral on social media. It could be seen that Anant Ambani has gained back some weight. This made netizens curious to know how he got back those kilos. So what went wrong? How and why did he gain back the lost kilos? Let's understand it from experts.

How Did Anant Ambani Gain Weight Again?

In an interview, Anant Ambani's mother Nita Ambani shared that he did not undergo any surgeries, and purely followed a strict diet and workout routine to shed those extra kilos. Nita Ambani also revealed that his son was suffering from Asthma which made his weight loss journey difficult. "Anant was highly asthmatic so we had to put him on a lot of steroids. He suffers from obesity. Hence, the treatment for asthma resulted in a lot of weight gain," Nita Ambani told the media.

How Steroids For Asthma Treatment Can Lead To Weight Gain?

If you are wondering how steroids used in asthma treatment can lead to weight gain, here is the explanation. Asthma, a common chronic respiratory disorder that affects countless individuals globally, involves inflammation and narrowing of the airways. This results in symptoms like trouble breathing, coughing, and wheezing. Although there's no ultimate cure for asthma, its symptoms can still be effectively managed using various treatments, such as inhalers and steroids.

According to the experts, asthma symptoms may make it more difficult for a person to exercise or keep active. Taking steroids in the long term can also make one feel hungrier than usual, which can lead to weight gain. Fluid retention from taking oral steroids can also lead to weight gain. "The steroids can also lead to water retention causing weight gain. Which is why a patient taking these steroids to keep asthma symptoms under control tends to gain weight massively."

Moreover, steroids can stimulate appetite and cravings leading to more calories being consumed. Moreover, these drugs can influence metabolism and trigger fat storage, especially around the belly area. In addition, steroids can cause water retention which also contributes to weight gain.