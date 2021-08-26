Anant Ambani Extreme Weight Loss: This Diet Helped Mukesh Ambani’s Son Lose 108 kgs

Anant lost a staggering 108 kgs in less than 18 months. His determination and strict routine helped him get this amazing result. Here is the diet he followed while trying to lose weight.

Weight loss journeys are always very inspiring and of all Anant Ambani's incredible journey from fat to fit is worth talking about. The extreme weight loss journey of Mukesh Ambani's son is every person's motivation. The curiosity among the fitness enthusiasts was not just about how he does he look after losing so much weight, it was also about what he did to lose this much weight in such a short span of time. Yes, today we are going to reveal that one diet that Anant Ambani followed during his weight loss journey.

If you are planning to lose weight then you must know that it is not what or how much exercise you are doing in a day to shed the extra body fat, the secret also lies in what you are eating in a day to help your body recoup the muscle loss and support the complete weight loss journey. As experts say the mantra behind weight loss is diet, exercise, and rest. In this article, we decode the diet of Anant Ambani during his weight loss journey.

Anant Ambani's Extreme Weight Loss Diet

Anant Ambani shifted to a zero-sugar, high protein, and low-carb diet with less fat when he was trying to lose weight. In an interview, Anant Ambani's trainer revealed that he was consuming 1200-1400 calories every day and was on a very strict low-fat diet.

What was there on his plate? Anant Ambani's diet was very clean and included a lot of fresh green vegetables, lentils, sprouts, pulses, and dairy products such as paneer and milk. "The whole point behind making his diet plan was to include fiber, fats, proteins, and vitamins to his plate," one of his dieticians was quoted as saying.

Apart from the good and strict diet that Anant Ambani was following, his daily routine also included exercises and body movements. A 21-km walk, light to medium yoga stretches, weight training, and high-intensity workout played a very important part in Anant Ambani's weight loss journey. According to one of his trainers, Anant Ambani used to work out for 5-6 hours every day in order to lose weight.

In an interview with a leading news channel, Anant's fitness trainer had revealed that he gave up on all the junk foods during his weight loss journey and that he never has any cheat meals in that complete period.

