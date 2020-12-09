Diabetes is a chronic ailment that has assumed epidemic proportions today. If you have this condition, it is imperative that you act fast to get your blood sugar levels under control. This is essential to avoid the complications that come with diabetes. Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can cause nerve damage, vision problems and even kidney damage to name a few. Other than medications, many people today are looking at alternative solutions to this condition. There are many herbs and foods that can come to your help. One such food is the Indian gooseberry or amla. This sour fruit is also used in traditional and alternative therapies to control diabetes. This fruit can also boost your overall health. Also Read - More than half of 20-year-olds in India's metros 'likely to develop diabetes' in lifetime

AMLA FOR DIABETES MANAGEMENT

This superfood has a high antioxidant content. It can give a boost to your immune system, detoxify your body and also slow down the ageing process. The vitamin C in amla repairs pancreatic tissues and helps you lose weight. It also regularizes your metabolism. The hormone insulin, which regularizes blood sugar, is produced by the pancreas. This fruit keeps blood sugar at a steady level and prevents sudden sugar spikes after meals. This fruit is also a rich source of chromium, a mineral that regulates carbohydrate metabolism, which makes the body more responsive to insulin. This helps keep control blood sugar levels. Thanks to its potent antioxidant content, this fruit can also help your body fight oxidative stress, which is one of the triggers of diabetes.

HOW TO INCORPORATE AMLA IN YOUR DIABETIC DIET

Amla or the Indian gooseberry is a sour fruit and you may find the taste too tangy for your liking. But there are many ways by which you can add this to your diabetic diet. Here, we reveal a few easy ways of having amla every day.

Have it raw

This is the easiest way of eating amla. Just have one amla a day to control your blood sugar levels. If the taste is too sour, quickly gulp down a glass of water after eating this fruit. You will be surprised by the sweet aftertaste that this leaves in your mouth.

Use it to season your salads and vegetables

This is a good way of adding this fruit to your diet. Just deseed some amla and grind it. You can dry the resulting pulp and store it. Add a little bit to your salads and vegetables. You can also add it to curries to get a tangy taste.

Have it in juice form

Get some fresh amla, deseed and then grind it in a blender to get the pulp. Squeeze the pulp t extract the juice. Just 5 to 10 ml a day is enough to keep your blood sugar levels under control. Have this every day on an empty stomach and you will be surprised at the results. Having this daily will also help you to maintain your weight.

A WORD OF CAUTION

Amla is usually safe for most people but consult your doctor if you have liver disease. Pregnant and breastfeeding women must avoid this fruit as should people with any bleeding disorders. It can also cause your sugar levels to crash. So, consult your doctor before you start having this to control your diabetes.