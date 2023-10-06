Amla Juice Shots on Empty Stomach: What Happens After 30 Days?

Drinking amla juice shots on an empty stomach: What may happen inside you body when you consume this drink for straight 30 days? Read on to find out!

If you are looking for that one morning drink that can help you with weight loss, and also detox your body, try amla juice shots. Amla comes packed with Vitamin C, which is great for a number of health reasons, first, it helps with skin issues, repairs damaged cells, provides good skin health, and is also an excellent drink for weight loss.

In Asia, amla juice, aka Indian gooseberry drink is considered an Ayurvedic drink that offers numerous benefits. Not just Vitamin C, amla juice also contains other vitamins and minerals. It is also rich in antioxidants.

But, there is a way and a right time to drink amla shots. Wondering what? In this article, we will explore all the possible things that can happen inside your body when you drink amla juice on an empty stomach for 30 days.

Amla Juice Health Benefits

Some people believe that drinking amla juice shots on an empty stomach can have a number of health benefits. These benefits may include:

Drastic Weight loss Improved digestion - helps in managing bloating, bowel movements, etc. Increased immunity Reduced inflammation Improved skin health Reduced risk of chronic diseases

Amla Juice Shots On Empty Stomach: What Happens After 30 Days?

What happens after 30 days of drinking amla juice shots on an empty stomach? As of now, there is no definitive answer to what may happen after 30 days of drinking amla shots on an empty stomach, as the results may vary depending on the individual. However, there are a few specific things that some people report experiencing the following benefits after 30 days of drinking amla juice shots on an empty stomach:

Weight Loss

Drinking amla juice on an empty stomach can help your body shed weight fast. Amla juice is a good source of dietary fiber, which helps in keeping the body full and satisfied after eating. This drink can also help to boost the body's metabolism and promote weight loss.

Aids In Digestion

Start your day with a shot of amla juice when you are suffering from any kind of digestive health issues. Amla juice is a natural laxative and can help to improve digestion and relieve constipation.

Improves Immunity

Another good thing about amla juice is that it helps in improving immunity. Amla juice is a good source of vitamin C, which is important for a healthy immune system. Vitamin C also helps in boosting the body's production of white blood cells, which are used to ward off infections.

Excellent For Inflammation

If you are suffering from inflammation due to any type of chronic illness, such as heart disease, cancer, and arthritis, try to start your day with an amla shot. Amla juice is rich in antioxidants, which can help to reduce inflammation throughout the body.

Amla For Skin Health

We all know how effective amla juice is when it comes to managing skin health. Amla juice is a good source of antioxidants like vitamin C, which are necessary for healthy skin. Skin damage and early aging are both prevented by vitamin C.

Conclusion

One to two tablespoons of amla juice per day are suggested dosages. However, it's crucial to begin with a minimal dosage and gradually raise it as needed to achieve desired results. Consuming excessive amounts of amla juice might have negative effects for certain people, including diarrhoea and upset stomach.

Disclaimer: Never make changes to your diet without consulting a doctor or a dietician. Always seek professional help before deciding your diet and daily routine for optimal results.

