Amir Khan Workout Routine: What Exercise Routine And Diet Plans Does Aamir Khan Follow?

The outstanding Bollywood star, Aamir Khan, is as committed to maintaining his stellar physique as he is to honing his acting skills. Aamir's fitness regimen is at the heart of these awe-inspiring physical transformations, designed for each character he portrays. Let's peek into Aamir Khan's discipline-driven workout, making him the epitome of fitness.
Aamir sees fitness as an all-encompassing experience, blending physical exercises, a well-balanced diet, and a serene mind. His fervour towards fitness manifests through his stimulating workout routine that encourages his fans to embark on a healthier lifestyle.
In an interview with Zee's ETC Aamir said he followed a rigorous workout routine with a stable calorie intake of 1500 per day. Other activities like cycling, trekking, tennis, and weight loss training played a crucial role in his transformation, a feat normally achieved in 14.
His workout routine starts with a warm-up to avoid any injury. A comprehensive warm-up followed by a circuit of core workouts Aamir Khan targets 6 muscle groups with additional abs workouts. Aamir also emphasised the importance of motivation and how he managed to protect himself from demotivation.
He dedicated his six days to rigorous workouts reserving Sunday for recovery and rest.
Monday- Chest
Tuesday- Shoulders
Wednesday- Back
Thursday- Biceps
Friday- Triceps
Saturday- Legs
Abs Workout
However, for an effective fat loss, Aamir Khan followed a crucial balanced diet guided by an expert nutritionist and trained workout guide. It's essential to consult a doctor first if you are willing to incorporate the Aamir Khan workout routine. Each body and dietary requirement strength is different especially if you are going through some health condition like heart problems or high blood sugar. Therefore, a thorough health examination is prescribed to know the requirements and hidden problems of your body.
