Amir Khan Workout Routine: What Exercise Routine And Diet Plans Does Aamir Khan Follow?

Aamir Khan's rigorous and dedicated fitness journey reflects his commitment towards an overall healthy lifestyle. A combination of cardiovascular exercises, strength training, functional fitness, yoga, and meditation defines his well-rounded fitness routine.

The outstanding Bollywood star, Aamir Khan, is as committed to maintaining his stellar physique as he is to honing his acting skills. Aamir's fitness regimen is at the heart of these awe-inspiring physical transformations, designed for each character he portrays. Let's peek into Aamir Khan's discipline-driven workout, making him the epitome of fitness.

Aamir sees fitness as an all-encompassing experience, blending physical exercises, a well-balanced diet, and a serene mind. His fervour towards fitness manifests through his stimulating workout routine that encourages his fans to embark on a healthier lifestyle.

Aamir Khan's Workout Plan: Building Muscle and Shedding Fat

In an interview with Zee's ETC Aamir said he followed a rigorous workout routine with a stable calorie intake of 1500 per day. Other activities like cycling, trekking, tennis, and weight loss training played a crucial role in his transformation, a feat normally achieved in 14.

Aamir Khan Workout Routine Overview

His workout routine starts with a warm-up to avoid any injury. A comprehensive warm-up followed by a circuit of core workouts Aamir Khan targets 6 muscle groups with additional abs workouts. Aamir also emphasised the importance of motivation and how he managed to protect himself from demotivation.

Aamir Khan's Daily Workout Schedule

He dedicated his six days to rigorous workouts reserving Sunday for recovery and rest.

Monday- Chest

Bench press

Incline dumbbell press

Decline Bench/ dumbbell press

Dumbbell pullover

Dumbbell Fly

Tuesday- Shoulders

Shoulder Press

Military Press

Front Shoulder Press

Bent over lateral raise

Seated Dumbbell press

Upright Down

Wednesday- Back

Seated Cable Row

T-bar row

Lat Pulldown Front

Fronted Chin-up

One- arm Dumbbell row

Deadlift

Thursday- Biceps

Barbell Curls

Dumbbell Curls

Preacher Curls

Concentration Curls

Wrist Curl

Reverse Curl

Friday- Triceps

Short-Grip triceps Press

Rope pull down

Cable lying triceps extension

Dumbbell Kickbacks

Dips Behind the back

Saturday- Legs

Squats

Lunges

Leg Press

Leg Curl

Leg Extension

Seated toe raise for Calves

Abs Workout

Decline Crunches

Planks

Seated knee up

Dumbbell side bends

Hanging leg raise

Decline crunches

Aamir Khan's Weight Loss Preventions And Measures

However, for an effective fat loss, Aamir Khan followed a crucial balanced diet guided by an expert nutritionist and trained workout guide. It's essential to consult a doctor first if you are willing to incorporate the Aamir Khan workout routine. Each body and dietary requirement strength is different especially if you are going through some health condition like heart problems or high blood sugar. Therefore, a thorough health examination is prescribed to know the requirements and hidden problems of your body.