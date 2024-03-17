  • ENG

Select Language

Amir Khan Workout Routine: What Exercise Routine And Diet Plans Does Aamir Khan Follow?

Amir Khan Workout Routine: What Exercise Routine And Diet Plans Does Aamir Khan Follow?
Amir Khan Workout Routine: What Exercise Routine And Diet Plans Does Aamir Khan Follow?

Aamir Khan's rigorous and dedicated fitness journey reflects his commitment towards an overall healthy lifestyle. A combination of cardiovascular exercises, strength training, functional fitness, yoga, and meditation defines his well-rounded fitness routine.

Written by Ankit Kumar |Updated : March 17, 2024 8:01 AM IST

The outstanding Bollywood star, Aamir Khan, is as committed to maintaining his stellar physique as he is to honing his acting skills. Aamir's fitness regimen is at the heart of these awe-inspiring physical transformations, designed for each character he portrays. Let's peek into Aamir Khan's discipline-driven workout, making him the epitome of fitness.

Aamir sees fitness as an all-encompassing experience, blending physical exercises, a well-balanced diet, and a serene mind. His fervour towards fitness manifests through his stimulating workout routine that encourages his fans to embark on a healthier lifestyle.

Aamir Khan's Workout Plan: Building Muscle and Shedding Fat

In an interview with Zee's ETC Aamir said he followed a rigorous workout routine with a stable calorie intake of 1500 per day. Other activities like cycling, trekking, tennis, and weight loss training played a crucial role in his transformation, a feat normally achieved in 14.

Also Read

More News

Aamir Khan Workout Routine Overview

His workout routine starts with a warm-up to avoid any injury. A comprehensive warm-up followed by a circuit of core workouts Aamir Khan targets 6 muscle groups with additional abs workouts. Aamir also emphasised the importance of motivation and how he managed to protect himself from demotivation.

Aamir Khan's Daily Workout Schedule

He dedicated his six days to rigorous workouts reserving Sunday for recovery and rest.

Monday- Chest

  • Bench press
  • Incline dumbbell press
  • Decline Bench/ dumbbell press
  • Dumbbell pullover
  • Dumbbell Fly

Tuesday- Shoulders

  • Shoulder Press
  • Military Press
  • Front Shoulder Press
  • Bent over lateral raise
  • Seated Dumbbell press
  • Upright Down

Wednesday- Back

  • Seated Cable Row
  • T-bar row
  • Lat Pulldown Front
  • Fronted Chin-up
  • One- arm Dumbbell row
  • Deadlift

Thursday- Biceps

  • Barbell Curls
  • Dumbbell Curls
  • Preacher Curls
  • Concentration Curls
  • Wrist Curl
  • Reverse Curl

Friday- Triceps

  • Short-Grip triceps Press
  • Rope pull down
  • Cable lying triceps extension
  • Dumbbell Kickbacks
  • Dips Behind the back

Saturday- Legs

  • Squats
  • Lunges
  • Leg Press
  • Leg Curl
  • Leg Extension
  • Seated toe raise for Calves

Abs Workout

  • Decline Crunches
  • Planks
  • Seated knee up
  • Dumbbell side bends
  • Hanging leg raise
  • Decline crunches

Aamir Khan's Weight Loss Preventions And Measures

However, for an effective fat loss, Aamir Khan followed a crucial balanced diet guided by an expert nutritionist and trained workout guide. It's essential to consult a doctor first if you are willing to incorporate the Aamir Khan workout routine. Each body and dietary requirement strength is different especially if you are going through some health condition like heart problems or high blood sugar. Therefore, a thorough health examination is prescribed to know the requirements and hidden problems of your body.