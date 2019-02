Sania Mirza’s pictures in pink lehenga will make you fall in love with her all over again. Sania looked beautiful in pink. After the birth of her baby boy Izhaan in October 2018, the tennis queen has been busy working out in the gym to get back in shape.

Sania, who wants to start playing Tennis as soon as possible, has carved a niche for herself with her mind-blowing form. She adheres to her fitness routine and also follows a well-balanced diet. Take a tour of her Instagram account and you will surely get inspired.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BtbAPvtH_Tj/

Sania is very much dedicated to her fitness routine. The tennis star hit the gym right after having a baby. Even pregnancy couldn’t keep her away from playing tennis and will always keep playing. Other tennis stars namely Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters also played tennis after becoming a parent. Sania is redefining fitness.

Sania does Pilates to stay fit. Here, you can see Sania trying her hand at Pilates. She captioned the post, ” The toughest thing for me after pregnancy has been trying to get my core to be as strong as it was before I had Izhaan. This is a personal win for me today, to be able to do this exercise which involves a loootttt of core strength and balance .. I have a long way to go but I’ve also come a long way what’s life bout if you don’t celebrate the small victories.”

Pilates is suitable for everyone. You can perform exercises using your own body weight, or with the help of various pieces of pieces of equipment. Pilates requires concentration and focus since you tend to move your body through precise ranges of motion. Pilates can help lengthen and stretches all the major muscle groups in your body in a balanced way. It may also need concentration in finding a centre point to control your body through movement. Each exercise in Pilates has a prescribed placement, rhythm and also a breathing pattern.

Doing Pilates on regular basis can strengthen the core, enhance muscular control of back and limbs, stamina, flexibility and can also improve the stabilisation of the spine. It can help relax shoulders, neck and upper back. Furthermore, it can help one de-stress and lead a healthy life.

Sania also opts for boxing to stay in top shape. Like Sania, if you also do boxing then you will be able to shed those excess kilos. Yes, you have heard us here! Boxing can help you burn as much as 1000 calories per session. It can help you tone your muscles, build stronger bones and help you become agile, flexible, strong and powerful.