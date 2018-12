Gorgeous Urvashi Rautela who mesmerized us with her amazing acting skills after featuring in the movies like ‘Sanam Re’, ‘Great Grand Masti,’ ‘ Hate Story 4,’ and so on, is a fitness enthusiast. The model-turned-actress has won the most number of beauty pageants at a young age. The dazzling diva also bagged the Miss Diva 2015. Urvashi also represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant. The beauty with brain, who is synonymous to fitness has a body to die for. The ravishing actress who enjoys a massive fan following is always in sync with her fitness routine. This is how you can get a stunning body like Urvashi Rautela.

Urvashi can be seen doing a swiss ball plank here. Though it can be challenging to perform, but it has a host of health benefits. You will be able to enhance your balance, flexibility, stamina and coordination if you do this fantastic exercise. If you wish to build a stronger core then you can opt for this exercise. Core muscles play a vital role in our daily activities like walking. bending and so on. Your core muscles are the base of support for your body. Having a weak core can increase your chances of injuries. Along with back injuries, one can also suffer from shoulder, spine and knee injuries due to a weak core. So, what are you waiting for? Just get going now and do this exercise. Also, make sure to do it under the guidance of your fitness expert. Try to maintain a correct posture and technique, doing it in the wrong way can invite unwanted injuries.

Urvashi also does kick boxing which is a full body workout. You will have to punch and kick the back and this can help you to tone your muscles and increase your flexibility. You will be able to enhance your blood circulation and pump up your heart rate due to kick boxing. Today, stress is a part and parcel of life and you will be able to de-stress if you take up this activity. Furthermore, you will be able to improve your balance and stability by throwing those hard kicks and punches. Thus, kick boxing is a high energy workout which can help you to melt your fat and increase your bone mineral density due to which you will be able to build stronger bones and keep diseases like osteoporosis and so on, at bay.

The super svelte actress also does Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), which can improve your structural muscles that become weak owing to prolonged sitting, and you will also be able to do some difficult activities easily with time. Various studies observed that MMA can help enhance self-esteem. Whereas, tons of research also revealed that MMA can help build mental resilience, toughness and determination. So, get, set and go!