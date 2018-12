Sprinting can be fun and is termed as the most powerful physique-shaping exercises. Though it looks like a sprinter is propelling just his/her legs as they surge down a road, a variety of muscles are in action and can help the body to stay lean and healthy. It has mental and physical benefits linked to it. Know why it can help you to stay fit and fine.

It can be beneficial for your heart

Sprinting has some cardiovascular benefits. It can help you to regulate your blood pressure. The fast-twitch muscles that you are building can enhance the functioning of your heart. Putting that extra effort on your muscles will help your ticker to work and pump harder. Thus, this can help you to strengthen your heart and improve your blood circulation. Furthermore, you will be able to cut down your risk of heart diseases.

It can help you to enhance your endurance

Sprinting will be helpful in enhancing your endurance for long-distance running. Going at maximum speed can enhance your endurance capacity and amplify maximal oxygen uptake. So, just take it up right away and you can thank us later!

It can help you to increase your speed and power

Sprinting help you to build muscle and target the fast-twitch fibres and thereby, increase your speed and power. You are putting a load of power in your muscles and the more you do so, the more your power speed increases. Thus, you will be able to perform any difficult task with ease.

It can help you to cut down those excess kilos

Sprint training can create significant and notable fat loss. Sprinting helps you to lose bodyweight. You should aim to lose fat, to become healthy. You can definitely do that by doing sprint training, where you will burn fat faster and preserve or even build muscle. According to a study, high-intensity interval training can enhance skeletal muscle oxidative capacity and endurance performance. Another study observed that fat metabolism is most effective during running. Hence, you will be able to burn those excess calories and get a toned body.

It can help you to enhance your mental well-being

Sprints is challenging and can help you to build confidence and stamina. It can help you to reduce your stress and stimulate those feel-good hormones. Thus, you can calm down.

It can help you to build strength

According to a study, sprinting can improve protein synthesis pathways! With the right nutrition and recovery, it can lead to muscle building, allow you to become leaner and run faster and longer. Get, set and sprint!