The dancing diva Shakti Mohan looked like a dream at her sister and Bollywood’s one of the most popular playback singer’s Neeti Mohan’s pre-bridal photo shoot. Neeti Mohan is all set to marry her boyfriend Nihar Pandya. Look at Shakti in the picture. Isn’t she looking gorgeous? Shakti who always gives us style statement with her amazing dressing sense. She looked stunning! and all the credit goes to her super-toned body. Along with dancing, Shakti manages to stick to her workout routine and hardly misses it. She is always in sync with her mind and body and always gives us some major fitness goals. (Image courtesy: Shakti Mohan’s Instagram account)

Do you know that Shakti had met with an accident while she was a kid? She had injured her leg but she didn’t lose hope. With the help of her family and friends, Shakti could pursue her dream of becoming a dancer. And today, she is living her dream. Now, Shakti is extremely fit and strong. Thanks to her disciplined fitness routine. Shakti does rock climbing, strength training, boot camp workouts, push ups, and many other exercises to stay fit. Like Shakti, if you also do so, you will be able to enhance your stamina, balance and flexibility, and become agile. Furthermore, you will also be able to shed those excess kilos which you have packed due to your faulty lifestyle. So, what are you waiting for? Start exercising right away, if you wish to get a svelte body like her.

Furthermore, in this Instagram post, you will also Spot Shakti doing push ups. You will be able to get a full body workout if you swear by push ups. The push up is known as a compound exercise, that means it is a multi-joint exercise which tends to work on your multiple muscles. It will also require that your stabilizer muscles come out and play. It can help you enhance the strength of your triceps, shoulders, and abs. Moreover, it can also be beneficial for your back, legs and glutes. Ta da, you will be able to develop a strong upper body. Push ups can be fun and you can do them anywhere. It can also help you build a strong core. To help stabilize your body in achieving that perfect form, the muscles of your core, including your abs, obliques and lower back tend to work hard. Moreover, having a strong core doesn’t mean only toned abs. But, a strong core may also help you maintain a good posture and help you manage your back pain.

Doing push ups can help you stretch your biceps and back muscles. Thus, you will be able to enhance your flexibility and keep injuries at bay. It can also help you to get a ripped and fitter bod. It can help you improve your blood circulation and pump up your heart rate. It can also allow you to de-stress and calm your mind. So, get fit and fab like Shakti! Start working out right away!