Fitness a way of life, for Midfielder Marko Stankovic. The talented soccer player is always in sync with his fitness routine. Marko started playing soccer because his grandfather and father, both were professional football players and coaches. Since then, he never looked back. The fitness fanatic believes in eating mindfully by having a good balance of what he eats. Further, we decode his keep-fit formula.

Staying physically fit is the need of the hour. Regular exercise and physical activity can help increase muscle strength, bone density, flexibility, and stability. Whereas, a sedentary lifestyle and a lack of physical activity can take a toll on you. Physical inactivity can put you at the risk of many health ailments. However, exercise can help you improve your mood as well. Moreover, for a sportsman, being physically active is of utmost importance. Similarly, Marko makes sure that he is always in sync with his fitness routine. “Thrice a week, I do my own gym workout in the afternoon or evening which takes about one hour,” says Marko, for whom staying in top shape is necessary to improve his game. Marko sees to it that he works on different body parts. “One day, I opt for an upper body workout. Followed by legs, and then agility and football-specific movements. This helps me stay fit and fine.”

Marko, who loves to stay fit and fine never misses his workout routine. “I always try to keep up with my workout routine, and my favourite workout is a 5 minutes plank without break.” Marko is surely giving us some major fitness goals here!

Along with physical, it is also essential to take care of your mental wellbeing, and according to Marko, positivity is the key to success. “It is vital to be surrounded by good people and have a family that supports you. Moreover, I make sure that I don’t stress myself, while I am on the field. I believe that as long as you give your best, you will never lose a game. There is no pressure on me while playing, as I love what I do and this is the most important thing.”

When it comes to Marko’s diet, he believes in clean eating. “I eat fruits as much as I can. In fact, each meal begins with fruits. I like to eat papaya, pineapple and coconuts. I don‘t count calories. It is just that you have to strike a good balance.”

Surely, Marko has successfully managed to motivate us! He concludes, “Avoid wasting your time on things which keep you from working hard. Just give your 100 per cent, love what you do, and don‘t give up, if you see yourself in trouble.”