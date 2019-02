Actress Disha Patani, who featured in movies like ‘Baaghi 2,’ ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story,’ ‘Kung Fu Yoga,’ takes her fitness routine seriously. She will be also seen in Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Bharat. Disha makes it a point to adhere to her fitness and diet routine. She is one of the actresses who always highlighted the importance of fitness and wellbeing. Disha, who is also very conscious about what she eats, follows a well-balanced diet. Disha takes a lot of efforts to build that strong body. Her workout routine includes gymnastics, kickboxing, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), and many other exercises. If you happen to take a look at Disha’s Instagram posts, you will surely get motivated to kick-off your sedentary lifestyle and exercise right away! So, just take a tour of her Instagram posts and get going now!

Do you know that kickboxing is a high energy workout which can help you grill you fat? Yes, you have heard us here! Various studies have suggested that an intense session of kickboxing can help you burn about 700 calories. The cardio-conditioning element of this wonderful exercise is one of the most effective ways to get rid of your belly fat. A study published in the American Journal of Physiology revealed that aerobic exercise can help you melt your belly fat. So, just take it up and we are sure that you will feel better. Furthermore, kickboxing can help you get that chiselled body. This is so because it helps you engage all your muscle groups. Also, it can help you enhance your core strength. If you opt for it, you will have to keep moving constantly. This will allow you to de-stress and calm yourself down.

Not only this, but kickboxing can also improve your endurance. According to a study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, if you do cardio exercises regularly then you will be able to strengthen your muscle endurance. Along with it, you will also be able to improve your stamina, flexibility and coordination.

Disha also opts for backflips. Doing a backflip can help you strengthen your back muscles. But, you should see to it that you do it with the help of your expert.

You can also see Disha doing MMA here. It can help you to stay fit- mentally and physically. You will be able to focus better, get rid of your stress, strengthen and tone your muscles, burn calories and become agile if you do it on a daily basis. It can also teach you self defence.