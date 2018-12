Promising Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw recently hurt his ankle while attempting to take a catch in a four-day practice match against Cricket Australia XI at the Sydney cricket ground. This gave him an ankle ligament injury which is keeping him out of the entire Australia-India Test series.

A sudden twist or bend resulting from an improper landing can give you an ankle ligament injury too. Ligaments are strong flexible structures that surround the ankle joint. They connect bones together, support the joints and provide stability. When ligaments get stretched or torn, your normal range of motion gets restricted. In case you are suffering from a ligament injury of the ankle, the range of motion of your feet is affected owing to the swelling and pain of the ankle joint. “There are three grades of an ankle ligament injury. First grade or the least severe is a strain, second grade is a sprain and the third grade is a complete tear of the ligament,” says Delhi-based orthopedic surgeon, Dr Suraj Prakash.

When can you get an ankle ligament injury?

If you have structural anomalies Weak muscles of your ankle joint make you twist and fall because they cannot bear your body weight. This can lead to a ligament injury. Cavus foot or a high-foot arch also increases the risk of twisting or bending your ankle. The inability of the high-arch foot to balance causes the ankle to roll outside resulting in frequent ankle sprains.

If you are involved in high-impact physical activities Physically active individuals are susceptible to an ankle ligament injury. For example, those involved in fast-paced walking, running or high-impact sports can get this injury. The incidence of this sport injury is more prevalent in athletes who play basketball, football and lawn tennis,that require quick and sharp movements, jumps, twists and turns. So, be extremely cautious while playing or running.

If you are moving on an undulating surface An undulating surface such as a broken road, an uneven basketball court, or a rough playing field, can lead to an improper landing. This can result in twisting or bending of your ankle.

Immediate first aid



“Rest, Ice, Compression and Elevation (R.I.C.E) is a method that is followed as the immediate first aid for an ankle injury,” says Dr. Prakash.

Rest: It is crucial to rest your injured ankle to recover and repair the damaged ligaments. Avoid any physical activity that adds weight on your ankle for a minimum of 3 weeks.

Ice: Following the injury, quickly apply ice or cold compression to the injured area for 10-20 minutes every 2 hours, for the next 2 days. Cold compression helps to relieve pain by reducing any type of inflammation.

Compression: Compression helps to prevent swelling in the affected area. So, wrap an elastic bandage covering your injured ankle and the feet as well. This will help absorb the shock while you walk.

Elevation: Keep the injured ankle elevated above the heart level as it helps to reduce inflammation and pain. Place a pillow under your knee till the ankle to avoid cramps in the affected leg.

Walk with crutches to avoid putting any weight on the affected leg. Resume to physical activity, only after your ankle has healed completely. If the pain does not subside after 2 days, it is advised to seek medical help.

Treatment and recovery

“Seek a physical examination of your ankle to discover the severity of the injury. An X-ray or an MRI scan may also be required to determine whether your ankle is sprained, torn, or broken. If it’s a complete ligament tear then surgical intervention may be required. However, surgery is rarely required. Acupuncture is an effective treatment option in severe cases,” says Delhi-based sports injury management specialist Dr. Jatin Chaudhary.

In Grade 1 or less severe cases, you will be advised to walk using crutches to keep the weight off your ankle. In Grade 2 cases, the injured ankle is immobilized using a removable ankle brace. Grade 3 or a complete tear requires your ankle to be immobilized with a short leg cast for 3-4 weeks. The line of treatment also includes nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications for the reduction of pain and swelling. Your doctor may ask you to put some weight on your ankle while it is protected. This will prevent your ankle muscles from becoming stiff. The recovery period varies from of 3 – 12 weeks.

The process of rehabilitation

To ensure complete recovery, a complete rehabilitation and strengthening of the injured ankle is crucial. “In most cases, once the initial pain and inflammation subside, a large number of patients feel that their ankle does not require any further attention. They return to normal and high-impact physical activities without undergoing any rehabilitation. This enormously increases their risk of getting injured again in a way more severe manner,” says Dr. Prakash.

Physiotherapy is the most crucial element of the rehabilitation process. After recovery, your ankle needs regular physiotherapy sessions for a minimum of one month. It helps to prevent stiffness and rebuild ankle strength. In the initial phase, your physical therapist will suggest you to perform stretches and exercises that will help you get back your full range of motion. When your ankle recovers enough to bear some weight, resistance exercises will be added to help strengthen your muscles and tendons of the affected leg. Balancing exercise is also an important aspect of ankle injury rehabilitation. It is done by balancing on one leg with the other leg raised and eyes shut. It can also be practised using a balancing board. Balancing exercise helps to regain muscle awareness and gain full control of the injured area. This will be followed up by endurance exercises which will increase the strength and flexibility of your ankle and calves.

Precautions to prevent further injuries

“Proper footwear, a good 10 minutes warm-up and stretching session before starting with any type of physical activity is imperative. Sports persons should pay special attention to their techniques to prevent another injury and avoid overexerting,” said Dr. Chaudhary.