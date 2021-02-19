Are you on weight loss diet and trying to get rid of the stubborn belly fat? We have something for you – a secret recipe from the Bollywood diva Ali Bhatt. The actress has been praised and known for being one of the fitness inspiration for many. Since the time she entered Bollywood with her debut movie Student Of The Year, the actress has been posting fitness videos for her fans. Be it doing a workout with actress Katrina Kaif or sharing a sneak peek into her kitchen, Alia Bhatt has been in the news for motivating her fans with fitness videos. Diet plays a very important role when it comes to losing weight effectively. And this time we have Alia Bhatt’s special beetroot salad and chia pudding recipe for all the fitness enthusiasts. Also Read - Fat to Fit: 5 Bollywood Actresses' weight loss transformation that will inspire you

Taking to her YoutTube channel, Alia Bhatt shared her favourite recipes. Here's a sneak peek into the recipe:

Weight Loss Beetroot Salad

Beetroot is one of those nutritious vegetables which is extremely healthy and loaded with essential nutrients which the body requires. Follow this recipe to make the salad:

Ingredients Required

1. Grated Beetroot

2. Hung curd or yoghurt

3. Salt and Pepper to taste

4. Cumin seeds

5. Mustard seeds

6. Asafoetida

7. Chat masala

8. Curry leaves

How To Make The Healthy Salad

Take a bowl, add grated beetroot and microwave it for a few minutes – until soft. Now, add yoghurt or hung curd to it. Put salt and pepper to taste and mix everything well. What’s coming next is interesting and will make your healthy dish tastier.

Heat the pan, put some almond oil, add the jeera or cumin seeds, (whole), mustard seeds, asafoetida (a pinch), and some curry leaves. Put this tadka to the beetroot salad and serve it fresh. Oh! don’t forget to add a pinch on chat masala for that extra tangy flavour.

Beetroot salad is not just a weight loss recipes, it is quick and easy to make. If you are one of those who loves to dig into a yummy bowl of salad and doesn’t like to spend too much time on it, this is the best option to opt for.

Chia Pudding For Weight Loss

In the same video, Alia Bhatt also shared a savoury for all those with a sweet tooth. But, she kept in mind the word ‘healthy’. Chia seeds is a famous ingredient for everyone who is trying to lose weight. Alia Bhatt made it more nutritious by making a dessert with it that anyone can have as a healthy snack option.

Ingredients Required

1. Chia seeds

2. Coconut milk (for everyone who doesn’t like coconut milk can also go for almond milk or plain skimmed milk)

3. Protein powder (Whichever you prefer)

4. Stevia (optional)

How To Make This Healthy Pudding

Take a bowl, add a spoon full of chia seeds, coconut milk (or choice of your milk), protein powder (1 scoop) and stevia (1-2 drops). Mix everything well and voila! celebrity special chia seeds pudding is ready. You have to leave this for some time in the refrigerator so that the chia seeds can swell up and get ready for digestion.

The two dishes which Alia Bhatt has shared in the video is something anyone can have. It is low in calories and can keep you fuller for a long time. Chia seeds are extremely rich in fibre and are best for everyone who is trying to lose weight. Its rich in antioxidant and one can try several other recipes with these as well.

Looking for other healthy options? Chia seeds can be a good option for all breakfast lovers. All you need to do is – soak a spoon full of chia seeds in water overnight. Add some warm water to it the next morning, put some lemon juice to it and a pinch of pink Himalayan salt.