Alia Bhatt’s Trainer Demonstrates Asana That Can Take Care Of Menstrual Problems, Respiratory Disorders

Matsyasana is a beginner-friendly asana. (Photo: Freepik)

Avoid practising this asana if you have pain in the lower back or suffer from any injuries in the neck.

There are specific yoga asanas that can take care of your health problems. From head to toe, there is no issue that cannot be addressed through yoga. This is the reason why experts recommend daily yoga practice. You do not need a lot of paraphernalia. All you need is a comfortable position, some space and of course, your yoga mat to get started.

And to motivate you some more, Anshuka Parwani, a yoga expert who has worked with many Bollywood A-listers such as Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone, took to Instagram to demonstrate an asana that can take care of multiple health problems: from menstrual issues, to respiratory disorders and tension around the neck and shoulder region. Take a look.

The expert demonstrated Matsyasana, which is also known as Fish Pose. She explained that it is a "reclining backbend asana that expands the chest muscles and helps stretch the back and knee muscles". A beginner-friendly asana, it entails lying flat on the ground on your back, then gently lifting and curving your neck so that the head rests on the yoga mat and the rest of the body is off the mat to make a small arch. You can take the support of your arms, as displayed in the video. After this, slowly lift your legs off the floor, keep them straight and join both arms to point towards the feet and assume the shape of a fish.

Parwani explained that this asana has the following benefits:

It can enhance respiratory function and provide relief from respiratory disorders .

. It can improve your posture and relieve stress.

It can relax the upper back muscles, strengthen the spine and relieve tension in the neck and shoulders.

Further, it can improve muscle strength by stretching the chest and neck.

It can massage the abdominal organs and enhance digestion function.

It tones the parathyroid, pituitary and pineal glands.

It can ease menstrual pain as well.

The yoga trainer, however, warned that you must avoid practising this asana if you have pain in the lower back or suffer from any injuries in the neck.

Would you like to try this?

