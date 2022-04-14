Alia Bhatt Does This Yoga To Stay Fit: Here's How To Do It The Right Way

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all set to tie the knot with her long-term boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor this afternoon. The power duo are not only loved by their fans for setting couple goals, but are also famous their fitness regime. Well, when it comes to fitness, actress Alia Bhatt is a big fan of Yoga. She has proved that gym is not the only place where one can lose weight of get fit. In a post, the bride-to-be shared a picture of herself doing one asana which she says keeps her fit.
Alia Bhatt Performs Wheel Yoga Pose
In the post, the star can be seen acing a tough yoga asana called Wheel Pose Yoga, during her exercise session with celebrity trainer Anshuka Parwani and made our jaws hit the floor with her progress.