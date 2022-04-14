Alia Bhatt Does This Yoga To Stay Fit: Here's How To Do It The Right Way

Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of herself performing this one yoga asana that she does to stay fit. Check it out!

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all set to tie the knot with her long-term boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor this afternoon. The power duo are not only loved by their fans for setting couple goals, but are also famous their fitness regime. Well, when it comes to fitness, actress Alia Bhatt is a big fan of Yoga. She has proved that gym is not the only place where one can lose weight of get fit. In a post, the bride-to-be shared a picture of herself doing one asana which she says keeps her fit.

Alia Bhatt Performs Wheel Yoga Pose

In the post, the star can be seen acing a tough yoga asana called Wheel Pose Yoga, during her exercise session with celebrity trainer Anshuka Parwani and made our jaws hit the floor with her progress.

Check out the post HERE:

Some of the benefits of this yoga asanas are:

Improves flexibility of the spine. Helps in managing blood glucose levels among people with type 2 diabetes. Helps in increasing body's strength.

Alia Bhatt Performs Kapotasana (Pigeon Pose)

In another post, the actress can be seen doing Kapotasana (Pigeon Pose). Take a look at it HERE:

What Are The Benefits of Pigeon Pose?

Pigeon pose is a great yoga Asana for the hips and lower back. It helps in stretching the muscles of that area. Here are some of the benefits of this exercise:

Increases flexibility of the hip flexors and Increases the flexibility of the lower back muscles Improves flexibility of the spine Improves digestion Alleviate mental stress Tones abdominal muscles Boosts energy