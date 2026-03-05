Ageless at 60: How Milind Soman is redefining fitness and looks timeless?

Milind Soman stays fit and looks timeless at 60. From simple workouts to natural living, here's how his fitness routine and healthy ageing secrets inspire millions.

Ageless at 60 How Milind Soman is redefining fitness and looks timeless

Milind Soman, 60 years old, still breaks the stereotypes about ageing, fitness, and beauty. The model actor has turned out to be an icon of perseverance and a healthy lifestyle, showing that age is only a number. Most of us tend to slow down with old age, but Soman has just gained momentum with each passing year and with his marathons and his discipline, although balanced way of life, has provided millions of people with an example to follow.

How Milind Soman is redefining fitness and looks timeless?

Here's how Milind Soman is redefining fitness and looks so young even at this age.

Fitness as a way of Life

To Milind Soman, being fit is not about some short term objective, it is a lifetime commitment. He started taking himself seriously in running during his late 30s and slowly changed into one of the most popular endurance athletes in India. He has been training and has done several marathons and ultra marathons in the years, and even a strenuous Ironman Triathlon, comprising of long distance swimming, cycling and running.

Daily physical activity is important

His exercise ideology is a refreshingly simple one. Rather than complex workouts in the gym, he concentrates on practical fitness, running, bodyweight training such as push-ups, squats, stretching, and yoga. He is of the view that intensity is less important than consistency. To him, even 20 to 30 minutes of daily physical activity can have long term outcomes if it is regular.

The power of natural living

Among the factors that have made him look so old is his devotion to the way of life of nature. He eats a strict, simple diet and does not eat processed or packaged foods, rather eats home-cooked food. His food is usually comprised of fruits and nuts in the season, Indian traditional food, and proper hydration. He does not advocacy a lot of supplementation, and instead is of the opinion that balanced nutrition suffices in maintaining an active lifestyle.

Sleep and stress management

His routine also includes sleep and stress management. He has repeatedly stressed on the need to go to bed early and rise with the sun in a natural manner. Regular sleep schedule helps in maintaining hormonal balance, skin conditions as well as general energy levels. He maintains physical output as well as youthfulness by enhancing the natural rhythm of the body.

You may like to read

Psychological resilience and control

It is not merely muscle strength, but mind strength that makes us fit at 60. Milind Soman likes to point out that the mind surrenders more often than the body. Endurance sport needs patience, concentration and perseverance, which he has developed over decades. Meditation and mindfulness enables him to remain down to earth and non-demanding.

Setting a goal for oneself

He also urges individuals to have their own goals rather than compare themselves with others. It can be finishing a race, yoga practice every day or even a morning walk, but even little actions may result in big changes. His experience demonstrates that long-term practices are much more important than short-term outcomes.

Breaking age stereotypes

Milind Soman has redefined the concept of growing old in a society where young people are usually equated with beauty and strength. He demonstrates that 60 years old does not imply that a person should slow down, it could be an important milestone that helps to achieve new horizons. His skin, lean physique and energy tell us of a life that is based on discipline, balance and self awareness.

Overall, he simply states that you should begin here. The older you are, the better your background, and the more previous level of fitness, the less it determines your future. Through working hard, living consciously, and having the right attitude, one can appear and feel like a vampire, just as Milind Soman.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.