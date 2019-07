Ageing is a fact of life. You have to age one day. But it is not about looking young or having flawless skin. Ageing gracefully is all about how you accept the fact that you are no longer young. It is also about making certain adjustments to your daily routine and diet that will promote health and keep you fit well into old age.

According to reports, research from the USC Viterbi School of Engineering could be key to our understanding of how the aging process works. The findings pave the way for better cancer treatments and revolutionary new drugs that could improve human health in the twilight years.

The study, published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry, focused on senescence, a natural process in which cells permanently stop creating new cells. This process is one of the key causes of age-related decline. It manifests in diseases like arthritis, osteoporosis and heart disease. Researchers say that senescent cells are the opposite of stem cells, which have an unlimited potential for self-renewal or division. Senescent cells never divide. It is an irreversible state of cell cycle arrest, they say.

SENESCENT CELLS CAUSE AGEING, SAY EXPERTS

The research team discovered that the aging, senescent cells stop producing a class of chemicals called nucleotides. These are the building blocks of DNA. Researchers took young cells and forced them to stop producing nucleotides. They found that these cells became senescent, or aged.

Hence, they concluded that the production of nucleotides is essential to keep cells young. So, to make the cells age more slowly, all they need to do in prevent cells from losing nucleotide synthesis. For the purpose, the team examined young proliferating cells and fed them molecules with stable isotopes of carbon. They did this so that they can trace how the nutrients consumed by a cell were processed into different biochemical pathways.

The researchers concentrated on how senescence occurs in epithelial cells. These are cells that line the surfaces of organs and structures in the body. These are also the cells in which most cancers arise. Senescence is the body’s protective barrier against cancer. When cells are damaged they enter into senescence and stop multiplying so that the cancer does not develop and spread.

A DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD

Senescence is a double-edged sword. It offers protection against cancer. But it also promotes ageing and causes diseases like diabetes, cardiac problems or atherosclerosis and tissue dysfunction. Graham said the goal was not to completely prevent senescence, because that might unleash cancer cells. But if senescent cells can be removed it will promote healthy ageing and better function of body organs. It will help you in ageing gracefully.

HOW TO AGE GRACEFULLY

Are you ageing gracefully, you will make heads turn wherever you go. All you need to do is make up your mind to make minor changes in your lifestyle and habits. Here, we tell you how.

Exercise regularly

Be sure to exercise regularly. Make it a way of life. If strenuous physical activity is not feasible, opt for yoga or light exercises. When you exercise, your body releases endorphins. These hormones make you happy and improve your energy levels. Exercise will ensure your muscles stay health and resistance training will increase mass and strength.

You can also go for a walk every day. Exercise will improve circulation and detoxify your blood. This cleans the skin. It will help your posture and keep your bones strong. According to researchers from University of Birmingham, staying active keeps the body young and healthy. The study showed that loss of muscle mass and strength did not occur in those who exercise regularly. Aging Cell published this report. But please consult your doctor before undertaking any kind of physical activity.

Eat healthy

Eat mindfully. Plan a healthy nutrient-rich diet. This will positively affect your looks, health an also mood. Include lots of fruits and vegetable in your diet. These contain antioxidants that reverse the signs of aging. Don’t ignore proteins, whole grains and a little bit of sugar too. But avoid too much sugar and fatty foods. This can accelerate ageing. Includes foods like walnuts, salmon and tuna as they contain Omega 3. It will protect your skin and make it look young.

Be positive

Ageing gracefully is all in the mind. A positive attitude is a must. In fact, positive people live longer. This is a proven fact. According to researchers from Trinity College Dublin, negative attitudes to ageing affect physical and cognitive health in later years. Researchers saw that participants with positive attitudes towards aging had improved cognitive ability.

Another research links ageing gracefully to positivity. Biological Psychiatry has published this research.

Sleep properly

Be sure to sleep properly. Sleep deficiency can make you feel old. And, the result will show on your face. In fact, the National Sleep Foundation says that you should sleep for 8 to 9 hours every night. This will delay the ageing process.

When you sleep, your body works to restore collagen and elastin. This helps your skin look young. Lack of sleep can also increase the risk of diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases. All this hastens the ageing process.

Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water. It will nourish your skin, organs, muscles and keep you looking younger and healthier. It will help your digestion and flush out toxins. All this will make you feel energised and happy. And, if you are happy, you will naturally feel younger and more energetic.