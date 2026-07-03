Ageing and belly fat: Scientists discover stem cells that may explain why belly fat increases with age

A newly identified stem cell linked to ageing may help explain why belly fat becomes more common with age offering fresh insights into age-related changes in body fat.

Ageing and belly fat.

Many people find their waistlines widen as they get older even when the number on the weighing scale doesn't change drastically. Although there is some debate over the reasons for the build-up of belly fat with age scientists have now suggested a possible biological cause behind this age-related belly fat.

A 2025 study published in the Journal of Science found that a newly discovered type of stem cell could be the cause of the production of new fat cells around the abdomen as people grow older.

Researchers find stem cells that contribute to belly fat

Researchers from City of Hope and UCLA discovered that the ageing process triggers the activation of an unknown population of stem cells that drives the creation of new fat cells in the abdomen's fat tissue.

Qiong (Annabel) Wang, PhD, Associate Professor of molecular and cellular endocrinology at City of Hope's Arthur Riggs Diabetes & Metabolism Research Institute, said that as people age their bodies lose muscle and acquire body fat regardless of weight loss.

She continued, "We discovered ageing triggers the arrival of a new type of adult stem cell and enhances the body's massive production of new fat cells especially around the belly."

What did the study find?

The team of scientists focused on white adipose tissue (WAT), the tissue where fat is stored in the body. This research provided another piece of the puzzle as scientists have long known that existing fat cells grow larger as people get older.

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Belly Fat.

Further to test this idea researchers looked into adipocyte progenitor cells (APCs), which are stem cells that have the potential to mature into fat cells. They transferred APCs from both young and older mice into young mice. It was found that older mice produced a much greater amount of new fat cells from their APCs compared to younger animals.

Interestingly the APCs from young mice still continued to produce a few fat cells even when transplanted into older mice indicating that ageing affects the stem cells themselves. The researchers identified that while APCs are relatively silent in young mice they rapidly begin to become very active in middle-aged mice which in turn results in the production of fat cells.

Discovery of a new age-specific stem cell

The study also discovered a new kind of stem cell called committed preadipocytes, age-specific (CP-As) that would only become evident with age. These cells had an extraordinary capacity to turn fat cells and were shown to use a signalling pathway called leukemia inhibitory factor receptor (LIFR).

The findings further showed that LIFR was essential to help trigger CP-As to develop new fat cells and increase belly fat in older mice. The researchers believe this route could be a future target for treatment to combat age-related belly fat.

Why Excess Belly Fat Matters

The study authors say that age-related belly fat isn't just a cosmetic issue. A high waist circumference is associated with type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders and decreased life expectancy.

Researchers now hope to examine the response of CP-A cells in humans and test the feasibility of treatments that target CP-A cells for reducing abdominal fat and promoting better ageing. If successful this finding could provide an entirely new way to treat one of the most widespread changes of ageing.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for personalized guidance regarding your health.