Just a day after Pfizer sought emergency use authorisation (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine in India Serum Institute of India (SII) has also submitted the application for the same. In its application submitted to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday SII has sought emergency use authorisation for the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine in the country citing “unmet medical needs due to the pandemic and in the interest of the public at large” reported PTI quoting official sources. Serum Institute is the first Indian company to seek such request from the DCGI. The Pune-based firm has partnered with British