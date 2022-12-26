Aerobic Versus Anaerobic Workout: Which One Should You choose

While aerobic activities can be sustained for an extended period, anaerobic activities can be taxing on the body.

Both aerobic and anaerobic exercises can be beneficial for your health depending on what your fitness goal is.

Not everyone has the same fitness goal. Some look to exercise as a means to manage chronic conditions like diabetes while for others it might be a way to get rid of a few ounces. The reason why you might need a fitness instructor is that not all body exercises are alike and not all are meant for everyone. Different physical activities affect us differently. They differ not only in their mechanism but also in the way they utilize the body's energy.

Broadly, all prominent workout sessions can be put under either aerobic or anaerobic. While the former strengthens the heart, the latter focuses more on strength and stability.

Aerobic versus anaerobic

The respiration process differs in both modes of physical activity. In aerobic exercises, oxygen drives the release of energy. Popularly called 'cardio', aerobic exercises pump blood circulation and increase heart rate. Such activities release energy over a sustained period. They boost lung health, lower blood pressure and strengthen the immune system. Popular cardio or aerobic activities include walking, running, swimming, cycling and others. This form of workout is beneficial against chronic health conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and others.

Anaerobic exercises are mostly high-intensity physical activities that involve quick and large bursts of energy over a short period. Unlike aerobic workouts, oxygen is not the driver behind energy release in anaerobic exercises. The body breaks down the glucose to release energy. These activities include jumping or heavy weight lifting.

Exercise and weight loss

Both aerobic and anaerobic exercises can be beneficial for your health depending on what your fitness goal is. While aerobic activities can be sustained for an extended period, anaerobic activities can be taxing on the body. Anaerobic exercises are short but involve intense physical activity that cannot be sustained for long. Aerobic exercises offer a moderate activity that is good for your cardiovascular health. However, when it comes to fat reduction, extended periods of aerobic exercise are needed to achieve significant fat loss. When time is a factor, then anaerobic exercises could be beneficial as you would be able to burn more calories in the same time. High-intensity workouts also assure fat burning even after the activity session is over. However, one must know that anaerobic exercises are not for all. It can be very intense for the body and hence must only be opted in presence of a trainer (or consulting a clinician).