Adnan Sami Weight Loss: How The Singer Went From 220 Kg to 75 Kg In Just 16 Months

Adnan Sami looks completely unrecognisable in his latest Instagram photos from his Maldives vacation. Check the photos HERE

Weight loss journeys are always motivating, as we all look for that one transformation story that can help us move towards our fitness goal. Losing weight can be challenging but it's not impossible. Singer Adnan Sami has been trending and grabbing attention on social media for his massive weight loss transformation. The singer, who once used to weigh around 220 kg, now weighs 65 kilos and he is unrecognizable.

Taking to social media, Adnan Sami posted pictures from his Maldives vacation. The singer captioned the photo - "Just Chilling," and called the beach destination a 'paradise'. Haven't checked the picture yet? HERE, take a look:

He looks unrecognizable isn't it? Soon, after the post went viral, surprised fans showered love for the singer. One comment reads - "can't believe my eyes...huge changes...😮". Another fan wrote - "Who are you even? Nd how can someone turn THAT HOT?"

Sneak Peek Into Andan Sami's Maldives Vacation

Well, this is not it, Adnan Sami has posted more photos from his vacation, check them here:

The singer shared another jaw dropping picture on his Instagram profile in which he can be seen enjoying Japanese cuisine with his children, while on a family holiday. He captioned the photo - "Lunch at the popular Mar-Umi restaurant. Incredible Peruvian & Japanese cuisine!! Just WOW!!😘."

What Is Adnan Sami's Weight Loss Secret?

In an interview, the singer said that he didn't undergo any weight loss surgeries to get rid of those extra kilos, rather he was put on a strict diet by his trainer which helped him manage his weight. "Task of shedding weight was 80% psychological and only 20% physical. I was on a high-protein diet no oil, no sugar, and well, lots of will power," Adnan Sami told a leading news organisation.

The Turning Point

Adnan Sami underwent surgery for lymphedema in the year 2005. Post his surgery, the doctors advised him to stay on complete bed rest. Due to obesity, the fat underneath his muscle pushed against his lungs and he had difficulty in breathing. This is when the doctors warned the singer that he would live only for 6 more months if he would not cut down his weight.

Adnan Sami's Diet

In an interview, the singer revealed his diet that helped him lose weight. He said that the trainer asked him to follow a low-calorie diet which excluded white rice, bread and other junk foods. He was advised to eat only salads, fish and boiled dal.

The singer used to start his day with a cup of sugar less tea and for lunch he used to eat veggie salad and some portion of fish (protein source). For dinner Adnan Sami used to eat plain boiled dal or chicken without any rice or roti. The singer also said that he was allowed to eat home-made popcorn for snacks.

Adnan Sami's Workout Routine

Adnan Sami was suffering from obesity, which is why he couldn't go to the gym. However, after losing 40kgs, the singer was put on a treadmill and was advised to do light exercises. His workout routine also consisted of strength training and cardio exercises (6 days a week).

Adnan Sami says it all depends on your dedication and yes, he is right.

