Added sugars can alter the behaviour of intestinal bacteria, which in turn increases blood sugar levels.

Many of us are consuming sugar at dangerous levels without even knowing it. If you're addicted to sugar, it is the main reason for the spike in your weight. Besides carbohydrates and fats, the sugar you consume every day in the form of sodas, breakfast cereals, packaged drinks, flavored yogurts, and candy contributes to your increasing waistline.

Not just you will gain unwanted weight, but overconsumption of sugar may also increase the risk of diseases like diabetes, heart disease, depression, colds, or sinus problems, as well as promote the progression of cancer, especially breast cancer. A sugar overdose may also cause hyperactivity, fatigue, mental disorientation, and sleepiness.

How sugar leads to weight gain

Your body converts sugar into energy that can be used by the cells. If you eat too much sugar, the excess sugar ends up being stored as body fat. Eventually, this fat starts showing up on your waist, hips, thighs, and face. In addition, added sugars can travel to the intestine and alter the behavior of intestinal bacteria, which in turn increases blood sugar levels. Prolonged elevated blood sugar or hyperglycemia can lead to weight gain by promoting insulin resistance.

A sugar-addicted person may experience withdrawal symptoms like sadness, headaches, queasiness, fatigue, and cravings when s/he tries to eliminate sugar completely. These symptoms usually occur after a meal is digested. But if you can cope with this discomfort for a few days, you can overcome the addiction and get back into shape.

3-Day Sugar Detox Diet

Finding it difficult to abstain from sugar completely? Try this 3-day sugar detox diet plan as suggested by Top 10 Home Remedies.

Day 1

Breakfast: One cup of steel-cut oats with berries and seeds or almonds – OR – 3 scrambled eggs.

For mid-morning snack: A small bowl of nuts.

Lunch: Chicken breast (poached) with a bowl of lightly cooked butternut squash, carrots, beets, parsnips, turnips, beans and almonds.

Dinner: Broiled fish with a bowl of green beans – OR- Salmon with stir-fried broccoli and mushrooms.

Day 2

Breakfast: One cup of steel-cut oats with berries and seeds or almonds – OR – 3 scrambled eggs with spinach (sautéed).

Mid-morning snack: A small bowl of nuts.

Lunch: Grilled zucchini with red and yellow peppers and a dressing of lemon, vinegar and thyme – OR -A shredded green and red cabbage salad tossed with shredded carrots, drizzled with a dressing of olive oil, lemon juice and salt, and garnished with chopped parsley.

Dinner: Steamed green vegetables of your choice with a vegetable casserole and bean soup – OR – Baked cod with stir-fried bok choy and roasted Brussels sprouts and turnips.

Day 3

Breakfast: One cup of steel-cut oats with berries and seeds or almonds – OR – A 3-egg omelette with shrimp and a sautéed kale, radish and walnut salad.

Mid-morning snack: A small bowl of nuts.

Lunch: Pan-roasted chicken thighs with rosemary, sage and lemon – OR – Oven-roasted chicken with onion, black olives, and thyme.

Dinner: Mushroom heads with a broth of garlic, onion, carrots, celery, thyme and bay leaves- OR- Penne pasta (made of brown rice) with a mushroom, basil and tomato meat sauce.

Once you successfully complete this three-day detox plan, it will become a lot easier to beat your sugar addiction. Consult a nutritionist or doctor for a longer diet plan to keep the sugar addiction at bay and maintain your weight.