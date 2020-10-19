Many of us are consuming sugar at dangerous levels without even knowing it. If you’re addicted to sugar it is the main reason for the spike in your weight. Besides carbohydrates and fats the sugar you consume every day in the form of sodas breakfast cereals packaged drinks flavored yogurts and candy contributes to your increasing waistline. Not just you will gain unwanted weight but overconsumption of sugar may also increase the risk of diseases like diabetes heart disease depression colds or sinus problems as well as promote the progression of cancer especially breast cancer. A sugar overdose may also