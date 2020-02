A plank is another compound exercise that engages your abs, quads and glutes, among other muscles. @Shutterstock

Compound exercises work multiple muscle groups at the same time. For example, squat is a compound exercise because it engages the quadriceps, glutes, and calves. A plank is another compound exercise that engages your abs, quads and glutes, among other muscles.

The biggest benefit of compound exercises is that it allows you to use your time efficiently. If time is your problem, compound exercises can be the best option to stay fit. The best compound exercises help you build strength and tone your whole body.

Compound exercises also help me lose weight by burning more calories and encouraging muscle growth. In addition to aiding to weight loss, compound exercises can:

improve intramuscular coordination

Save you time in the gym

improve flexibility

improve strength

elevate heart rate

gain more muscle mass

This means compound movements will not only help you tone your whole body but also improve your overall wellness. Below are 5 best compound exercises you can try to strengthen your whole body.

Squat to Overhead Press

This compound exercise will target your glutes, thighs, shoulders, arms.

Hold a pair of dumbbells at your shoulders, standing with your feet hip-width apart. Push your hips back and lower into a squat. Keep your chest upright and your knees over your toes. As you push through your heels to return to standing, press the dumbbells overhead.

High plank T-spine rotation

It works the muscles on your abs and shoulders.

Start in a push-up position. Now lift your left arm up and twist your hips and shoulders toward the left, pressing them up toward the ceiling. Bring left arm down to the ground. Alternate and twist so the right arm is in the air.

Dumbbell Single Leg Lifts

This compound exercise engages the abs, quads, hip flexors, and back.

Lie back on your mat and hold a dumbbell and bring it above your chest, with your arms stretched straight out. Raise your legs up and keep them perpendicular to the ground. Slowly lower one leg down without lifting your back off the floor. Raise the leg back up. Do the same with the other leg.